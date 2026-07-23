RECAP: Flores Homers, Trash Pandas Hold off Smokies 6-5 Wednesday Night

Published on July 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (11-12, 46-45) built a five-run lead before surviving a ninth-inning Knoxville rally to earn a 6-5 victory over the Smokies (12-11, 50-42) on Wednesday night at Toyota Field. With the win, Rocket City evened the six-game series at one game apiece, snapped a three-game losing streak, and improved to 13-2 on Wednesdays this season, including 8-0 at home.

Neither offense found much success early as starting pitchers Eybersson Polanco and Dawson Netz traded scoreless innings through the first four frames. Polanco stranded three baserunners while striking out six over his first four innings, while Netz retired the first 12 Trash Pandas before the home club finally broke through in the fifth.

Knoxville struck first in the top of the fifth when Karson Simas doubled and scored on an RBI single by Alex Ramírez, giving the Smokies a 1-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas responded immediately in the bottom of the inning. Tucker Flint was hit by a pitch, and Caleb Bartolero drew a walk before Jake Thompson lined a two-run double to center, the game's first Rocket City hit, giving the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead. After Mac McCroskey walked, Nick Rodriguez followed with an RBI single to right, plating Thompson and extending the advantage to 3-1.

Rocket City added what proved to be the decisive runs in the sixth. After Bartolero was hit by a pitch with two outs, Juan Flores launched a two-run homer to straightaway center field, his third home run of the season, stretching the lead to 5-1.

The Trash Pandas added another important insurance run in the seventh. McCroskey worked a leadoff walk, moved to second on Nick Rodriguez's sacrifice bunt, and scored when Jake Munroe lined a two-out RBI single to right, making it 6-1. Munroe extended his hitting streak to six games, and his on-base streak to 12 games with the clutch hit.

Polanco (W, 4-5) turned in another solid outing, allowing one run on three hits over 5.0 innings while walking two and striking out six. Lucas Mahlstedt followed with 2.0 scoreless innings, retiring all six batters he faced to earn his sixth hold of the season.

The Smokies refused to go quietly in the ninth. Knoxville loaded the bases against Kenyon Yovan before scoring four runs, aided by two Rocket City errors and a pair of sacrifice flies, to pull within one. Luke Murphy entered with the tying run on second and the go-ahead run on first, striking out Edgar Alvarez to secure his Southern League-leading 18th save and preserve the 6-5 victory. Murphy lowered his ERA to 0.51, while making his league-leading 33 rd appearance. Yovan was charged with only one earned run over 0.2 innings, allowing two hits, walking one, and striking out one.

Despite collecting just four hits, the Trash Pandas made them count, going 3-for-8 with runners in scoring position. Flores finished 1-for-4 with his two-run homer, Thompson went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Nick Rodriguez and Munroe each added RBI singles. Bartolero scored twice after reaching base on a walk and a hit-by-pitch.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies continue their six-game series on Thursday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm with RHP Austin Gordon (3-6, 5.09) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Brady McCullough(0-1, 2.25) for Knoxville. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, and on Angels Broadcast Television (ABTV), or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Thursday's Promotions:

Champion Beverage Belt: The first 1,000 fans will receive a championship-style Beverage Belt, the perfect way to carry your favorite ballpark beverage in title-worthy fashion.

Singles Night: Head to the Rock Porch for Singles Night featuring slide deck introductions by The Camp (6:00-7:30 pm), specialty cocktails, speed dating beginning at 8:00 pm, matchmaking activities by Beloved Matchmaking, and designated seating for singles.

Throwback Thursday: Throwback Thursday returns with live music from Tequila Falls on the Rock Porch from 5:00-6:30 pm.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Upcoming Promotions:

Friday, July 24 - Pirate & Princess Night: Dress as your favorite pirate or princess for a night of family fun, themed entertainment, and spectacular postgame fireworks.

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyo ta Field.







Southern League Stories from July 22, 2026

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