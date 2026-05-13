Nailbiter Costs Barons Fifth Straight Loss

Published on May 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - The Birmingham Barons gave up a run late to lose 3-2 to the Rocket City Trash Pandas before 3,141 at Regions Field on Tuesday night. The game was tied at 2-2 going into the ninth inning, but the Barons gave up the run on an infield single. The Barons went down in order in the bottom of the ninth. With the loss, the Barons have lost five straight games.

Starting pitcher Jake Palisch pitched 6.0 innings, giving up only six hits, two runs, one earned run, one walk with five strikeouts. Jonathan Clark went one inning. Jairo Iriarte (2-2, 2.55) gets the loss in relief, going 2.0 innings, giving up one hit, one earned run, one walk with a strikeout.

Rocket City (17-17) scored first in the top of the second inning. An RBI double to left field scored Raudi Rodrigues. The Trash Pandas took the 1-0 lead.

In the top of the fourth inning, Matthew Lugo reached on a fielder's choice. A throwing error by Colby Shelton scored Gustavo Campero, and the Trash Pandas led 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, Birmingham (14-20) tied the game. With one out, Wilfred Veras singled. Calvin Harris walked. Jordan Sprinkle doubled to right field, scoring Veras. The Barons cut the Trash Pandas lead to 2-1.

Samuel Zavala walked, and on the pitch, Gustavo Campero was charged with a passed ball that went to the backstop, scoring Harris. The game was tied at 2-2 till the ninth inning.

In the top of the ninth inning, the Trash Pandas push across the winning run on a Tucker Flint infield single, scoring Rodriguez, and Rocket City led 3-2.

For the Barons, Colby Shelton, making his first Double-A outing, had two hits. Samuel Zavala had three walks in the game.

Up next for the Barons, Game 2 against the Trash Pandas will take place at 11:00 on Wednesday at Regions Field. Rocket City will start Bryce Osmond (1-2, 771), who will face Barons starter Christian Oppor (0-3, 9.16).







Southern League Stories from May 12, 2026

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