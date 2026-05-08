Montgomery Player of the Month for April

Published on May 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Birmingham Barons News Release







Birmingham Barons (White Sox) outfielder Braden Montgomery batted .310/.423/.575. He led the league in triples (three) and was second in total bases (50) and was third in hits (27) and OPS (.998). He finished fourth in average (.310) and was fifth in RBI (19), walks (18), on-base percentage (.423) and OPS (.998). He recorded eight multi-hit games and hit safely in 12 straight games from April 11-24. Montgomery, 23, was originally selected by Boston in first round (12th overall) of the 2024 MLB draft out of Texas A&M University. On May 5, Montgomery was called up to Charlotte (AAA).







Southern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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