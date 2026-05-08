Montgomery Player of the Month for April
Published on May 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)
Birmingham Barons News Release
Birmingham Barons (White Sox) outfielder Braden Montgomery batted .310/.423/.575. He led the league in triples (three) and was second in total bases (50) and was third in hits (27) and OPS (.998). He finished fourth in average (.310) and was fifth in RBI (19), walks (18), on-base percentage (.423) and OPS (.998). He recorded eight multi-hit games and hit safely in 12 straight games from April 11-24. Montgomery, 23, was originally selected by Boston in first round (12th overall) of the 2024 MLB draft out of Texas A&M University. On May 5, Montgomery was called up to Charlotte (AAA).
Southern League Stories from May 7, 2026
- Trash Pandas Log 13 Hits in 7-3 Win to Reach .500 - Rocket City Trash Pandas
- Montgomery Player of the Month for April - Birmingham Barons
- Garcia Hits Two Homers as Shuckers Stave off Clingstones 7-6 - Biloxi Shuckers
- Palisch, Pen Lift Barons over Smokies - Birmingham Barons
- Comeback Attempt Falls Short in 7-6 Loss to Biloxi - Columbus Clingstones
- Lewis Jr. Homers in 7-3 Loss - Pensacola Blue Wahoos
- Clingstones Series vs Knoxville Features the Refrescos de Fuente Debut and Military Appreciation Weekend - Columbus Clingstones
- O'Rae Continues Peachy Performance, Shuckers Fall to Clingstones - Biloxi Shuckers
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