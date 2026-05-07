Clingstones Series vs Knoxville Features the Refrescos de Fuente Debut and Military Appreciation Weekend

Published on May 7, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones welcome the Knoxville Smokies (Double-A, Chicago Cubs) for their lone 2026 visit to Synovus Park with a series that includes the debut of the Refrescos de Fuente alternate identity, Friday Night Fireworks and a Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway to headline a six-game series from May 12-17.

The homestand also features Two Dog Tuesday on May 12, Wet Nose Wednesday and a Collapsible Dog Bowl Giveaway on May 13, Armed Forced Night with a special game-worn, Military - themed Jersey Auction on May 16, and Kids Run the Bases following the games on May 16-17.

Here's a full look at the homestand:

Tuesday, May 12 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

- Senior Night (Presented by Spring Harbor at Green Island): Every Tuesday game, fans 65 and older get a special discount at the Box Office.

- Two-Dog Tuesday: Fans can buy one hot dog, get one free throughout the entire game.

- Baseball Bingo Tuesdays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): NEW FOR TUESDAYS! All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Tuesdays.

Wednesday, May 13 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Collapsible Dog Bowl Giveaway (Presented by Law Offices of Gary Bruce & Fox54): The first 500 fans through the gates will receive a green Collapsible Dog Bowl.

Wet Nose Wednesday (Presented by Law Offices of Gary Bruce): Watch the game from your seat with your furry, four legged companion.

White Claw Wednesday: Fans age 21+ can enjoy White Claws for only $4 through the 4th inning

Thursday, May 14 -Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Columbus Refrescos de Fuente: Celebrate the MiLB's Copa de la Diversion initiative as the Clingstones take the field as the Columbus Refrescos de Fuente! Combining Columbus's nickname, Fountain City, with the rich history of soda, we get Fountain Sodas!

Refrescos de Fuente Flag Giveaway (Presented by Riley Heating & Air): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive Refrescos de Fuente Flag.

Thirsty Thursday™: Fans 21 and older can enjoy $3 domestic beers in the W.C. Bradley Backyard.

Friday, May 15 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (7:06 p.m. Game Time presented by VisitColumbusGA)

Gates Open: 6:00 p.m.

Military Appreciation Night with Post-Game Fireworks (Presented by Pratt & Whitney): Join us as we recognize all active and veteran military members throughout the game. Stick around after the game for post-game fireworks.

Saturday, May 16 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (6:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 5:00 p.m.

Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead Giveaway (Presented by Coca-Cola): The first 1,000 fans through the gates will receive a Drake Baldwin NL Rookie of the Year Bobblehead commemorating his historic 2025 season.

Pre-Game Concert (Presented by All Day Peach IPA): Enjoy live music from local band, Parker House Band, before the game starting at 4:30PM.

Armed Forces Night: Military Appreciation continues as we recognize all those who have served our country.

Armed Forces Jersey Auction: The Stones will be wearing special Military-themed jerseys available via silent auction during the game

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.

Sunday, May 17 - Clingstones vs. Knoxville Smokies (1:05 p.m.)

Gates Open: 12:00 p.m.

Family Sunday (Presented by Liberty Utilities): Featuring Family Sunday 4 Pack: New for 2026 - The Clingstones Family Sunday Pack includes 4 Tickets, 4 Hot Dogs, 4 Chips & 4 Drinks for only $60.

Fuzzy's Kids Club (Presented by Chick-fil-A): Kids show your lanyard at box office window for all Sunday Kids Club benefits.

Giving Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): Turn your cherished belongings into valuable resources for those in need. Fans who donate will receive half-price Clingstones tickets to a future game. Donations must be gently used items in good and sellable condition. Some restrictions apply, while supplies last.

Baseball Bingo Sundays (Presented by Goodwill Industries of the Southern Rivers): All fans are welcome to play Baseball Bingo at Synovus Park on Sundays. The first 10 fans to score a BINGO win a $50 Goodwill gift card.

Kids Run the Bases (Presented by Raising Cane's): All kids in attendance are invited to run the bases just like the pros following the ballgame.







Southern League Stories from May 7, 2026

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