Historic Offensive Outburst Lifts Montgomery over Columbus in Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (13-14) dropped the series finale to the Montgomery Biscuits (14-13), 18-10, on Sunday afternoon at Synovus Park in a historic offensive showcase.

Decisive Plays: Montgomery set the tone immediately as Austin Overn homered on the first pitch of the game, sparking an offensive barrage that never slowed. The Biscuits launched eight home runs and were held scoreless in just three of the nine innings.

Columbus got on the board in the second inning and began its power surge in the fourth with a pinch-hit two-run homer from Drew Compton (2). The Clingstones homered in every inning from the fourth through the eighth except the fifth, with Lizandro Espinoza (4) going deep in the sixth, Ethan Workinger (3) and Cal Conley (4) hitting back-to-back homers in the seventh, and Archer Brookman (2) adding the final blast in the eighth.

The game finished with 28 combined runs and 32 hits over 2 hours and 55 minutes, as Montgomery claimed the series five games to one.

Key Contributors: Compton (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI), Espinoza (3-for-5, 2B, HR, 2 RBI), Workinger (2-for-5, HR, RBI), Conley (2-for-4, HR, RBI), and Brookman (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) each homered for Columbus. RHP Jacob Wallace (2.1 IP, 1 H, 4 SO) was the lone pitcher for Columbus to now allow a home run.

For Montgomery, Overn (2-for-5, 2 HR, 3 RBI), Cooper Kinney (4-for-5, HR, RBI), Jadher Areinamo (3-for-4, 2 HR, 5 RBI), Will Simpson (1-for-5, HR, RBI), Kenny Piper (3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI), and Jhon Diaz (1-for-6, HR, 4 RBI) all went deep.

Notable: The teams combined for 13 home runs, tying the most in a Double-A game this century and setting a new Southern League record, surpassing the previous mark of 10 set on July 3, 1979 between Charlotte (6) vs. Chattanooga (4). Columbus' five home runs mark the second time in club history, reaching that total (also April 19 vs. Biloxi). The 18 runs allowed are the most in Clingstones history, surpassing the previous high of 16 (July 9, 2025 vs. Pensacola). Montgomery's eight home runs set a new franchise record, eclipsing its previous mark of six (August 13, 2024 at Pensacola).

Next Game (Tuesday, May 5): Columbus at Biloxi, 7:35 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Radio Broadcast: 7:20 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, May 12): Columbus vs. Knoxville, 7:06 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 12:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from May 3, 2026

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