Clingstones Split Doubleheader on Final Day of April

Published on April 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (13-11) split a doubleheader against the Montgomery Biscuits (11-13) on Wednesday at Synovus Park, falling 1-0 in game one before responding with an 8-3 win in game two.

Game One

Decisive Plays: Neither team scored through the first seven innings as LHP Herick Hernandez (Columbus) and RHP Chris Clark (Montgomery) traded zeros in a pitcher's duel. Hernandez allowed just one hit over 7.0 IP before turning the ball over to RHP Luis Vargas in extra innings.

In the eighth, Kenny Piper delivered an RBI single to score ghost runner Jadher Areinamo for the game's only run. Columbus went down in order in the bottom half, stranding its ghost runner at third.

Key Contributors: Hernandez (7.0 IP, 1 H, 9 SO, ND) carried a perfect game into the sixth inning and turned in his best Double-A outing. Lizandro Espinoza (1-for-3) recorded one of Columbus' three hits and extended his on-base streak to 19G. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (2-for-2) added a double and a single.

Game Two

Decisive Plays: Columbus wasted no time in game two, opening the scoring with back-to-back home runs from David McCabe (8) and Tristin English (5) in the first inning. Montgomery answered with two runs in the second to tie the game, but the Clingstones responded with a four-run second inning, sending nine batters to the plate. Cal Conley (2) led off the frame with a solo home run to spark the rally.

Columbus added another run in the third on a defensive miscue and capped the scoring in the sixth with a solo homer from Ambioris Tavarez (2), the club's fourth of the game. Montgomery plated its final run in the fourth.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-4, HR, RBI) hit his eighth homer of the season, while English (3-for-4, 3B, HR, 3 RBI) finished a double shy of the cycle. Conley (1-for-2, HR) and Tavarez (1-for-2, HR) also homered as Columbus recorded four long balls.

Notable: Hernandez's 7.0-inning, one-hit performance marked the longest outing of his Double-A career. Columbus has now recorded three games with four or more home runs in 2026 (April 15 vs. Biloxi, April 19 vs. Biloxi, April 30 vs. Montgomery), the most in the Southern League this season.

Next Game (Friday, May 1): Columbus vs. Montgomery, 7:06 p.m. at Synovus Park. RHP Brett Sears (2-1, 3.22 ERA) vs. RHP Garrett Edwards (0-2, 2.61 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 6:44 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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