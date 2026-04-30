Game Info: April 30 vs. Knoxville (Doubleheader): 4:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Thursday, April 30, 2026 - 4:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL (Game 2: 40 minutes after the conclusion of Game 1)

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (10-12) vs. Knoxville Smokies (10-12)

Pitching Matchup:

Game 1: RHP José González (0-1, 5.66) vs. RHP Grant Kipp (1-1, 2.45)

Game 2: RHP Eyebersson Polanco (1-1, 4.50) vs. RHP Dawson Netz (1-0, 0.87)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

(All Gates Open at 3:00 pm)

Home Plate Doormat Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will get a Trash Pandas Home Plate Doormat thanks to Hughes Properties

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music. DJ Rafi will be at the Rock Porch in right field.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light and Coors Light in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The MVPie (Corn Chips topped with hearty Chili, shredded Cheddar Cheese, and Diced White Onions. Served with a cup of Sour Cream)

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Smokin Slugger Dog (foot-long hot dog, apple butter, caramelized onion, brisket burnt ends, pickled jalapenos doused with honey mustard)

Featured Drink Specials:

Smokeys Peach Punch: Tito's Vodka, Peach Schnapps, Lemonade, and Orange Juice

Lookout Lemonade: Irons One Whiskey, Lemonade, and Honey Syrup

HAVE A BLAST!!!







Southern League Stories from April 30, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.