Blue Wahoos Overcome Early Deficit, Stun Shuckers 9-6

Published on April 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Brendan Jones of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos rounds the bases

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Brendan Jones of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos rounds the bases(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell behind 5-0 in the top of the first inning, but chipped away and eventually prevailed in a 9-6 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

Brendan Jones capped the impressive comeback with a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference.

The Shuckers jumped ahead right away in the first against Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, stringing together an RBI single from Mike Boeve and a pair of two-run doubles from Damon Keith and Matthew Wood to take a 5-0 lead.

Pensacola answered back immediately, as Dillon Lewis and Jay Beshears hit RBI doubles and Payton Green hit an RBI single to score three first-inning runs and chase Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry from the game.

After the Shuckers tacked on a run in the second inning on a Blake Burke double, Luis Palacios (W, 3-0) steadied the waters with 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings of relief for the Blue Wahoos.

Dylan Jasso got a run back in the third for the Blue Wahoos, lacing his first double of the season to bring home Lewis from second base and trim the deficit to 6-4.

Gage Miller led off the sixth with a solo homer, his second in as many games, against Shuckers reliever Edwin Jimenez (L, 0-1). Michael Snyder reached on an error and Fenwick Trimble doubled to set the stage for Jones, who launched a three-run homer to put Pensacola ahead 8-6.

Trimble added a solo homer in the eighth to stretch the Pensacola lead to 9-6. Palacios, Kade Bragg and Logan Whitaker (S, 2) combined for a nearly flawless bullpen effort, keeping the Shuckers hitless from the third inning through the end of the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

For game highlights, click here. Blue Wahoos Overcome Early Deficit, Stun Shuckers 9-6 Written by Erik Bremer PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos fell behind 5-0 in the top of the first inning, but chipped away and eventually prevailed in a 9-6 victory over the Biloxi Shuckers on Thursday night.

Brendan Jones capped the impressive comeback with a go-ahead three-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning that proved to be the difference.

The Shuckers jumped ahead right away in the first against Blue Wahoos starter Orlando Ortiz-Mayr, stringing together an RBI single from Mike Boeve and a pair of two-run doubles from Damon Keith and Matthew Wood to take a 5-0 lead.

Pensacola answered back immediately, as Dillon Lewis and Jay Beshears hit RBI doubles and Payton Green hit an RBI single to score three first-inning runs and chase Shuckers starter Jaron DeBerry from the game.

After the Shuckers tacked on a run in the second inning on a Blake Burke double, Luis Palacios (W, 3-0) steadied the waters with 3.0 scoreless, hitless innings of relief for the Blue Wahoos.

Dylan Jasso got a run back in the third for the Blue Wahoos, lacing his first double of the season to bring home Lewis from second base and trim the deficit to 6-4.

Gage Miller led off the sixth with a solo homer, his second in as many games, against Shuckers reliever Edwin Jimenez (L, 0-1). Michael Snyder reached on an error and Fenwick Trimble doubled to set the stage for Jones, who launched a three-run homer to put Pensacola ahead 8-6.

Trimble added a solo homer in the eighth to stretch the Pensacola lead to 9-6. Palacios, Kade Bragg and Logan Whitaker (S, 2) combined for a nearly flawless bullpen effort, keeping the Shuckers hitless from the third inning through the end of the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Friday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit BlueWahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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