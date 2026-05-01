Shuckers Beat by Blue Wahoos 9-6

Published on April 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made(Biloxi Shuckers)

PENSACOLA, FL - The Biloxi Shuckers (12-12) struck for six runs in the first two innings before the Pensacola Blue Wahoos scored (10-14) six unanswered runs to win 9-6 at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Thursday night. The Blue Wahoos tallied eight extra-base hits on the evening, the most allowed this season by the Shuckers.

The Shuckers got off to a hot start with five runs in the first inning. A Damon Keith two-run double off the bat at 115 mph; the hardest hit ball by a Shucker this season, made it 2-0. Then Mike Boeve brought Keith home with an RBI base hit. Matthew Wood would make it a five-run cushion with two-RBI-double of his own. The Blue Wahoos cut into the early deficit with three-straight RBI hits in the home half of the first, including doubles for Dillon Lewis and Jay Beshears, followed by a single from Payton Green to make it 5-3. In the second, Blake Burke slugged his eighth double of the season to score another for the Shuckers. That would be the final time the Shuckers would score all evening. Pensacola picked up a run in the third on Dylan Jasso's first RBI-double of the season to keep the deficit to two. The Blue Wahoos would strike lighting twice in the sixth with a solo homer from Gage Miller and a 3-run shot from Brendan Jones which gave Pensacola its first lead all night. The Wahoos tallied some insurance in the eighth on the second home run of the series from Fenwick Trimble.

Jesús Made (2-for-4) had base hits in the first and second innings, which made up the lone multi-hit performance of the evening. Damon Keith (1-for-3) and Matthew Wood (1-for-3) each drove in two runs with RBI-doubles in the first. Dylan O'Rae tied his career-high on-base strak with 23 straight reaching safely, while Blake Burke also extended his on-base streak to 24 and became the fastest Shucker to reach 20 RBI in franchise history.

Stiven Cruz (1.2ip, 4k) collected the only shutout performance from the pitching staff.

The Shuckers aim to even the series against the Blue Wahoos for the fourth of six games in Pensacola on Friday night. Manuel Rodriguez (1-1, 5.12) makes his fifth start on the mound for Biloxi against Brandon White (0-1, 4.40) for Pensacola. First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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