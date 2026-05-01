Raudi Rodriguez Stays Hot as Trash Pandas Split Doubleheader

Published on April 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - Raudi Rodriguez drove in three runs in game one, but the bats were limited to just two hits in game two as the Trash Pandas split a doubleheader against the Knoxville Smokies on Thursday night at Toyota Field. Rocket City took the opener 4-1 before dropping the nightcap 6-1 in front of 4,250 fans.

In game one, the Trash Pandas struck first in the opening inning. Wade Meckler led off with a bunt single, stole second, and scored on a one-out RBI single to center from Raudi Rodriguez.

Rocket City added three more runs in the second to break it open. Nick Rodriguez lined a one-out single, stole second, and moved to third when David Calabrese reached on a fielder's choice. Rodriguez came home and Calabrese advanced to second on a wild pitch by Smokies starter Grant Kipp to make it 2-0. Later, Mac McCroskey and Gustavo Campero worked two-out walks to load the bases, and Raudi Rodriguez delivered again with a broken-bat single into right, driving in two more runs to extend the lead to 4-0.

Knoxville's lone run came in the sixth. Jordan Nwogu drew a walk and Jeferson Rojas followed with a double to put runners at second and third with one out. Oscar Ayers then lifted a sacrifice fly to deep center to cut the deficit to 4-1.

That was all the Smokies would manage. Rocket City starter Jose Gonzalez (W, 1-1) earned the win, allowing one run on two hits over 5.1 innings with six strikeouts. Luke Murphy (S, 2) secured the save with 1.2 scoreless innings, striking out one and allowing no hits. Knoxville starter Grant Kipp (L, 1-2) took the loss, surrendering four runs on four hits over 1.2 innings.

Raudi Rodriguez led the offense, going 2-for-2 with two singles, two walks, and two RBIs. Meckler added a single, double, two runs scored, and a stolen base. Nick Rodriguez finished 2-for-3 with two singles, a run scored, and a stolen base, extending his on-base streak to 10 games.

In game two, Knoxville jumped on Rocket City starter Eybersson Polanco (L, 1-2) for three runs in the second inning. Edgar Alvarez led off with a single and advanced to third on a single by Karson Simas before scoring on an RBI single from Ed Howard. With runners at the corners and one out, Alex Ramirez brought home Simas on a groundout to third, moving Howard to second. Two batters later, Jeferson Rojas doubled in Howard to make it 3-0.

The Trash Pandas got on the board in the fifth. Elijah Dunham led off with a double, moved to third on a groundout, and scored on an RBI groundout by Arol Vera to trim the deficit to 3-1.

The Smokies put the game away with three runs in the seventh. With runners at second and third and one out, Ariel Armas lined a two-run single to extend the lead. A hit-by-pitch and single then put Armas at third before a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch to Nwogu brought in the final run, making it 6-1.

Rocket City was held to just two hits in game two, while Knoxville collected 10. Rojas led the Smokies, going 2-for-5 with a double and an RBI. Alvarez finished 2-for-5 with two singles and a run scored, while Howard went 2-for-4 with two singles and an RBI. Nwogu reached base five times, going 1-for-1 with a single, three walks, a hit-by-pitch, and an RBI.

Luis Rujano (W, 1-0) earned the win with two innings of relief, allowing one run on one hit with a strikeout. Polanco took the loss for Rocket City.

On Friday, RHP Bryce Osmond (1-2, 10.34 ERA) will start for the Trash Pandas against fellow RHP Jake Knapp (0-1, 7.36 ERA) of Knoxville. The game can be seen on WAAY-TV MORE 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MiLB.tv, and heard on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Friday's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Jackson Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, Septic and Electrical, now part of Ace Hardware Home Services

Star Wars Night: Embrace the Force on Star Wars Night at Toyota Field! Meet iconic Star Wars characters on the Bill Penney Concourse starting at 5:00 pm, enjoy themed fun, and stick around for postgame fireworks.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Tickets can be purchased online at tptix.com. Fans can also purchase tickets in person during regular business hours at the Wicks Family Foundation Box Office or by calling 256-325-1403, option 1. Fans can book their group outings for the 2026 season by visiting

trashpandasgroups.com or calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403, option 2.







Southern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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