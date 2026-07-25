Munroe's First Double-A Homer Comes in 4-3 Loss to Smokies

Published on July 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-13, 47-46) erased a three-run deficit but fell just short in a 4-3 loss to the Knoxville Smokies (13-12, 51-43) on Friday night before 4,697 fans on Princess and Pirates Night at Toyota Field. Rocket City was held to just two hits, one of which was Jake Munroe's first Double-A home run, as the third baseman extended his on-base streak to 14 consecutive games.

For the third time in four games, Knoxville's starting pitcher controlled the early innings while the Smokies jumped out to an early lead. Cubs top prospect Jefferson Rojas singled with one out in the first before Carter Trice lined a two-out RBI double down the left-field line, giving Knoxville a 1-0 advantage.

Rocket City starter Joel Hurtado battled through command issues early, throwing 26 pitches in the opening inning before settling in. Alex Ramírez doubled with one out in the third and scored on a two-out RBI single by Andy Garriola to extend the lead to 2-0. Knoxville added another run in the fourth after two walks and a throwing error by Hurtado on a pickoff attempt put runners in scoring position before Alex Madera lifted a sacrifice fly to center, making it 3-0.

Luis Martinez-Gomez retired the first nine Trash Pandas before Nick Rodriguez reached on a fielding error by first baseman Edgar Alvarez to open the bottom of the fourth. Two batters later, Munroe blasted a 400-foot, two-run home run down the left-field line, his first since joining Rocket City and first at the Double-A level, trimming the deficit to 3-2.

Hurtado struck out two in the fifth while working around a hit batter and completed 5.0 innings, allowing three runs, two earned, on four hits with three walks and five strikeouts. The Southern League ERA leader threw 55 of his 92 pitches for strikes and lowered his ERA to 3.39.

Martinez-Gomez turned in one of the league's best pitching performances of the season, striking out 12 over 6.0 innings while allowing just two runs, one earned, on two hits without issuing a walk. His 12 strikeouts were the most by an opposing pitcher against the Trash Pandas since Mississippi's Jared Shuster fanned 12 on July 12, 2022.

Rocket City pulled even in the seventh with help from Knoxville's defense. Tucker Flint reached on a two-base fielding error by center fielder Alex Ramírez before advancing to third on Caleb Bartolero's sacrifice bunt. Juan Flores then lifted a sacrifice fly to left, bringing home Flint to tie the game at 3-3.

Carlos Espinosa continued his dominant stretch out of the bullpen, striking out four over 2.0 scoreless innings while stranding two runners in the seventh. The right-hander has now gone eight consecutive appearances without allowing an earned run, over 13.1 innings with 16 strikeouts and just one walk since June 18.

Knoxville reclaimed the lead in the eighth when Carter Trice greeted Leonard Garcia (L, 1-2) with a leadoff solo home run to left, his second extra-base hit of the night and 12th homer of the season. Garcia retired the next three hitters, and Kenyon Yovan followed with a scoreless ninth in his 33rd appearance of the year to keep Rocket City within one.

Kenyi Perez (W, 1-0) surrendered an unearned run in the seventh but earned the victory. Jacob Wallace struck out two in a scoreless eighth before Tyler Ras (S, 4) worked a perfect ninth for his fourth save of the season and second of the series.

Munroe's first Double-A home run extended his on-base streak to 14 games, the second-longest active streak in the Southern League. Elijah Dunham collected Rocket City's other hit, finishing 1-for-3 after going 2-for-2 in Thursday night's walk-off victory, giving him hits in three of his last five at-bats.

With the series even at 2-2, the Trash Pandas and Smokies continue their six-game series on Saturday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Nate Snead (2-5, 5.12) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Brooks Caple (3-2, 3.44) for Knoxville. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Friday's Promotions:

Saturday Fireworks: Stay after the game for a spectacular Fireworks Show over Toyota Field.

Christmas in July: Experience the magic of the holidays in the middle of summer with Santa, elves, and other holiday characters for photos from 5:00-6:30 pm behind Section 4 before capping the evening with Saturday Night Fireworks.

Snow Globe Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will take home an exclusive Trash Pandas Snow Globe, presented by the Huntsville Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau the perfect keepsake to celebrate Christmas in July at Toyota Field.

Backpack Drive: Help local students start the school year prepared by donating a new backpack upon entry to Toyota Field. The Trash Pandas Foundation is partnering with The Caring Link, a North Alabama nonprofit that provides resources and support to children and families in need.

Upcoming Promotions:.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyo ta Field.

Tickets are available at TPTix.com. Fans can book a group outing for the 2026 season by visiting trashpandasgroups.com or by calling the group sales department directly at (256) 325-1403 option 2. A complete promotional schedule for the season can be found HERE.

Fans are reminded that Toyota Field follows MiLB's clear bag policy. Guests are allowed one clear bag no larger than 12 ¬Â³ x 6 ¬Â³ x 12 ¬Â³ or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag. Small, clear clutches are also permitted. Exceptions will be made for medical needs and parents with infants (diaper bags).







Southern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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