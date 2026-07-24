Trash Pandas Walk off Knoxville 5-4, Move into First-Place Tie

Published on July 24, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Ala. - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (12-12, 47-45) picked up their first walk-off victory of the 2026 season on Thursday night, edging the Knoxville Smokies (12-12, 50-43), 5-4, at Toyota Field. Raudi Rodriguez's RBI infield single in the bottom of the ninth secured the 25th walk-off win in franchise history and moved Rocket City into a first-place tie with Knoxville in the Southern League North Division second-half standings.

Austin Gordon, the Angels' No. 29 prospect, continued his strong stretch on the mound, turning in his fifth quality start of the season. The right-hander stranded runners in each of the first three innings before Ethan Hearn broke a scoreless tie with a one-out solo home run in the fourth.

Gordon settled back in after the homer and finished with one run allowed on seven hits over 6.0 innings, walking two and striking out seven. Over his last three starts, the 22-year-old has allowed just three runs across 18.0 innings while striking out 22, to five walks.

Knoxville starter Brody McCullough baffled the Trash Pandas through the first 4.2 innings, carrying a no-hitter into the fifth before Rocket City finally broke through. Caleb Bartolero drew a leadoff walk, and Jake Thompson reached on a fielder's choice before McCullough exited after 4.2 hitless innings, allowing one run, three walks, and three strikeouts. Reliever Frankie Scalzo Jr. was unable to strand the inherited runner as Elijah Dunham lined a two-out RBI single to left, scoring Thompson and tying the game at 1-1.

Rocket City seized the momentum with another two-out rally in the sixth. Raudi Rodriguez singled and stole second before Tucker Flint was hit by a pitch. Bartolero lined an RBI single to center to score Rodriguez and give the Trash Pandas a 2-1 lead. Thompson followed by ripping a two-run double into left, plating Flint and Bartolero to extend the advantage to 4-1.

The lead disappeared in the seventh. Jose Gonzalez entered in relief of Gordon and struck out the first batter he faced before Alex Ramirez walked and Jefferson Rojas doubled. Andy Garriola then connected on a three-run home run to left field, tying the game at 4-4.

Gonzalez was charged with three earned runs on two hits in one-third of an inning. Blake Weiman helped stabilize the game by tossing a scoreless eighth, allowing two hits while striking out three. Camden Minacci followed with 1.1 scoreless innings before Lucas Knowles (W, 1-0) was summoned with two outs in the ninth. Knowles walked Ethan Hearn to load the bases but responded by striking out Karson Simas swinging to end the inning and preserve the tie.

With the game still deadlocked in the bottom of the ninth, Dunham led off with a double that narrowly missed leaving the ballpark, striking high off the wall in right field. David Calabrese entered as a pinch-runner, but Mac McCroskey's sacrifice bunt attempt resulted in Calabrese being thrown out trying to advance to third for the first out. Nick Rodriguez followed with an infield single to put runners at first and second, setting the stage for Raudi Rodriguez. The center fielder chopped a ground ball just beyond the reach of third baseman Jefferson Rojas and into left field, allowing McCroskey to race home with the winning run.

The walk-off victory was Rocket City's first since Oscar Colas delivered a game-ending three-run triple in a 6-5 win over Columbus on August 27, 2025, and marked the 25th walk-off win in franchise history at Toyota Field.

Dunham led the Trash Pandas offensively, going 2-for-2 with a double, an RBI, and two walks. Raudi Rodriguez finished 2-for-5 with a run scored and the game-winning RBI, while Thompson drove in two with his fifth double of the season. Bartolero added a hit, an RBI, and a walk. Jake Munroe saw his six-game hitting streak come to an end but extended his on-base streak to 13 games with a seventh-inning walk. Rocket City went 4-for-8 with runners in scoring position, with all five runs driven in after two outs.

The Trash Pandas and Smokies continue their six-game series on Friday night at Toyota Field. First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 pm, with RHP Joel Hurtado (6-3, 3.38) slated to start for Rocket City against RHP Luis Martinez-Gomez (0-2, 5.46) for Knoxville. Fans can watch on WAAY-TV 31.6, Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV, and MiLB.TV, or listen locally on ESPN 97.7 The Zone and Talk Radio WZZN 97.7 FM HD-2.

Friday's Promotions:

Friday Night Fireworks: Watch Fireworks light up the night sky over Toyota Field, presented by WOW!

Pirate and Princess Night: The first 1,000 kids receive a light-up pirate sword or princess wand as Toyota Field transforms into a storybook adventure featuring princesses, pirate actors, a 5:50 pm parade, pirate training, treasure hunts, face painting, Immersive storytelling, and postgame fireworks.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com.

Upcoming Promotions:

Saturday, July 25 - Christmas in July: Celebrate Christmas in July with a Snow Globe Giveaway for the first 1,000 fans, a backpack drive benefiting The Caring Link, and Saturday Night Fireworks.

Sunday, July 26 - Family Fun Sunday: Wrap up the homestand with pregame player autographs, face painting, and Kids Run the Bases after the game for the perfect family afternoon at Toyo ta Field.







Southern League Stories from July 24, 2026

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