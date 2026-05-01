Split in Columbus: Biscuits Take Pitchers' Duel, Drop Nightcap

Published on April 30, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Chris Clark

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits pitcher Chris Clark(Montgomery Biscuits)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Montgomery Biscuits split Friday's doubleheader against the Columbus Clingstones, earning a 1-0 win in Game 1 before falling 8-3 in Game 2 at Synovus Park.

Game 1

Montgomery (11-12) leaned on elite pitching and a late breakthrough to edge Columbus 1-0 in the opener.

The game remained scoreless through seven innings as both teams traded zeroes in a tightly played pitchers' duel.

The Biscuits finally broke through in the eighth when Kenny Piper delivered a clutch RBI double, scoring Jadher Areinamo for the game's only run.

That was all the support Montgomery's pitching staff needed. Chris Clark was outstanding, tossing six shutout innings while allowing just three hits.

Alexander Alberto (1-1) followed with two scoreless innings in relief to secure the win.

The Biscuits managed just two hits offensively but capitalized in the key moment, while the defense backed the effort with three double plays to keep Columbus off the board.

Piper provided the decisive swing, while Mac Horvath added a triple for one of Montgomery's two hits in the win.

Game 2

Columbus (13-11) struck early and never trailed, defeating Montgomery 8-3 in the nightcap.

The Clingstones wasted no time jumping ahead, launching two solo home runs in the first inning before adding four more runs in the second to build a 6-2 lead.

Montgomery (11-13) briefly answered in the second inning, tying the game at 2-2 on an RBI double from Gregory Barrios and an RBI single by Ryan Spikes.

Columbus quickly responded with a home run from Cal Conley and a string of run-scoring hits to regain control.

The Biscuits added a run in the fourth on a Barrios RBI groundout, but the offense couldn't string together another rally.

Columbus added insurance with a solo homer in the sixth, while their pitching staff limited Montgomery to five hits over seven innings.

Barrios drove in two runs to lead the Biscuits, while Spikes chipped in an RBI. Mac Horvath scored twice and reached base, but Montgomery couldn't overcome the early deficit created by Columbus' power surge.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shuckers (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 30, 2026

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