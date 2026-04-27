Overn's Grand Slam Powers Biscuits to 6-0 Shutout Win over Pensacola

Published on April 26, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Austin Overn of the Montgomery Biscuits is greeted in the dugout

(Montgomery Biscuits) Austin Overn of the Montgomery Biscuits is greeted in the dugout(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits closed out the series in emphatic fashion with a 6-0 shutout victory over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium.

The Biscuits (9-12) broke open a scoreless game in the fifth inning behind a massive swing from Austin Overn, who launched a go-ahead grand slam to right-center field with two outs, giving Montgomery a 4-0 lead.

Overn wasn't done. In the seventh inning, he ripped a triple to center field to plate another run, finishing the day with five RBIs, marking the first five RBI game for a Montgomery batter since 2024.

Xavier Isaac added insurance in the eighth inning with a solo home run to center field, extending the lead to 6-0 and putting the game firmly out of reach. It marked his fourth homer over his last five games.

Montgomery's pitching staff handled the rest. Michael Forret set the tone with four scoreless innings, allowing just three hits while striking out four. T.J. Fondtain (1-0) followed with two dominant innings out of the bullpen, punching out five and earning the win.

The bullpen duo of Hayden Snelsire and Owen Wild combined to finish the shutout, as the Biscuits staff struck out 13 and held Pensacola to 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

Pensacola (8-13) managed just five hits in the game and never advanced a runner past second base.

Overn led the offense with a 2-for-4 performance, including the grand slam and five RBIs.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for the upcoming two week homestand against the Chattanooga Lookouts (Reds) that spans from May 5-10 and the Biloxi Shucker (Brewers) from May 12-17 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 26, 2026

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