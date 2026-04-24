Split Decision in Twin Bill: Biscuits Drop Game 1, Rally to Win Nightcap

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Mac Horvath of the Montgomery Biscuits safe at third

(Montgomery Biscuits) Mac Horvath of the Montgomery Biscuits safe at third(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits earned a split of Thursday's doubleheader against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos, falling 8-7 in Game 1 before bouncing back with a 4-2 victory in Game 2 at DABOS Park.

Game 1

Pensacola (6-11) used a four-run fourth inning to swing momentum and held off a late Montgomery rally to take the opener 8-7.

The Biscuits (7-10) struck first in the third when Austin Overn laid down a sacrifice bunt to bring home a run, but Pensacola responded with a surge in the fourth. Ryan Ignoffo tied the game with a solo homer before a two-run double from Cristian Hernández and a sacrifice fly pushed the Blue Wahoos ahead 4-1.

Montgomery answered in the bottom half, highlighted by Xavier Isaac's solo home run and an RBI single from Mac Horvath, followed by a game-tying wild pitch to even the score at 4-4.

Pensacola regained control with two runs in the fifth and added insurance in the sixth on a sacrifice fly and Brendan Jones' solo homer, extending the lead to 8-4.

The Biscuits mounted a final push late. Horvath added another RBI knock in the sixth, and Montgomery plated two more in the seventh on a bases-loaded walk by Isaac and an RBI groundout from Brayden Taylor to pull within one. The comeback ultimately fell short.

Horvath led the offense, finishing 3-for-3 with two RBIs, while Isaac drove in two runs including his third homer of the season.

Game 2

Montgomery (8-10) responded in the nightcap, using a three-run sixth inning to secure a 4-2 win and earn the split.

Ryan Spikes opened the scoring with a solo home run in the third inning, but Pensacola answered with a solo shot from Garret Forrester and a sacrifice fly in the fifth to take a 2-1 lead.

The Biscuits rallied in the sixth. Kenny Piper tied the game with an RBI single before Gregory Barrios delivered a go-ahead RBI double. Moments later, Mac Horvath ripped an RBI triple to extend the lead to 4-2.

Montgomery's bullpen handled the rest. Kyle Whitten (2-0) earned the win with two innings of relief, while Owen Wild locked down his second save with a scoreless seventh.

Barrios and Horvath provided the key swings in the decisive inning, while Piper added an RBI and reached base safely. Spikes' early homer set the tone as Montgomery collected seven hits in the win.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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