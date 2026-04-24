JR Ritchie Becomes Fourth Former Clingstones Player to Make Major League Debut with Atlanta Braves

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - Former Columbus Clingstones right-hander JR Ritchie became the fourth former Clingstone to make his Major League debut on April 23 for the Atlanta Braves against the Washington Nationals.

Ritchie earned the winning decision in a memorable debut, becoming the first pitcher in Braves franchise history to complete at least 7.0 innings, allow no more than two runs, and record at least seven strikeouts in his first Major League appearance. The right-hander surrendered five hits and two earned runs while walking two and striking out seven over seven innings.

Ritchie joins Didier Fuentes, Hayden Harris, and Rolddy Muñoz as former Clingstones players to reach the Major Leagues.

Atlanta's No. 2 prospect, Ritchie made eight starts with Columbus during the 2025 season, going 1-3 with a 3.49 ERA while striking out 41 batters in 38.2 innings. He also represented Columbus in the 2025 All-Star Futures Game at Truist Park.

Selected by the Braves in the competitive balance round of the 2022 MLB Draft out of Bainbridge High School in Washington state, Ritchie opened the 2026 season with Triple-A Gwinnett, going 3-1 with a 0.99 ERA over five starts while striking out 28 batters in 27.1 innings and holding opponents to a .167 batting average.







Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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