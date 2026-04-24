Tyson Hardin's Career-High in K's Secures Third Straight Shuckers Win

Published on April 23, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers pitcher Tyson Hardin(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (10-8) won the first three games of a series for the second time this season with a 9-5 triumph over the Rocket City Trash Pandas (7-11). Shuckers starter Tyson Hardin highlighted the night tying his career-high with 9 strikeouts.

One of two Mike Boeve doubles broke the seal on the scoreboard to give the Shuckers an early 2-0 lead in the first. In the fourth, Gustavo Campero and Tucker Flint tied the contest after coming around to score on an error by Jheremy Vargas. That was followed by a four-run explosion in the home half of the fourth, with Mark Coley II collecting his first RBIs in a Shuckers uniform with a single a Jheremy Vargas RBI-double, and a Jesús Made RBI-base knock. Mike Boeve brought another run home with a base hit in the seventh to make it 7-2. A Harold Call two-run triple cut into the cushion to come within three runs. The Shuckers would get some insurance in the eighth when Jheremy Vargas sped home to score on a passed ball and another Jesús Made RBI-single made it 9-4. Gustavo Campero scored the fifth run for Rocket City on a groundout by Ben Gobbel in the ninth.

Mike Boeve (3-for-4, 3 rbi) and Jesús Made (3-for-4, 2 rbi) led the way with multi-RBI days. Dylan O'Rae (17) and Blake Burke (18) each extended their on-base streaks as well.

Tyson Hardin (4.0ip, 9k) had his way on the mound, tying his career-high mark set last season with High-A Wisconsin (5/3/25 vs. WM). Stiven Cruz (2-1) took the win, with the Trash Pandas starter Jose Gonzalez getting the loss.

The Shuckers aim to lock up the series tomorrow with a fourth straight win against the Trash Pandas on Friday night. Jaron DeBerry (2-1, 1.80) starts on the bump for Biloxi and opposes Bryce Osmond (0-2, 11.81) for Rocket City. The Shuckers will honor tradition and history with Biloxi Dodgers Night and celebrate the former Southern Negro League team. The Dodgers, who played from 1936 to 1986, will be honored with specialty jerseys. Fireworks will begin following the final out. The Shuckers will also make a donation to a local non-profit through the team's Heart of a Shucker Community Fund. First pitch for the fourth game of the series is at 6:35 p.m. Coverage begins at 6:15 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 23, 2026

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