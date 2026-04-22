Shuckers Sign OF Mark Coley II

Published on April 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Milwaukee Brewers have announced the signing of OF Mark Coley II to a minor league contract. Coley has been assigned to the Shuckers active roster and assigned No. 18. OF Kay-Lan Nicosia has been placed on the Development List.

The active roster now stands at 28 players.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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