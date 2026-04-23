Early Homers Power Biscuits to 4-2 Win over Pensacola

Published on April 22, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits first baseman Xavier Isaac(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits defeated the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 4-2 on Wednesday night at DABOS Park.

The Biscuits (7-9) struck quickly in the first inning with a pair of two-out home runs. Will Simpson launched a two-run shot to left-center field to open the scoring, and Xavier Isaac followed with a solo homer to make it 3-0.

Montgomery added another run in the second inning when Mac Horvath connected on a solo home run to left field, extending the lead to 4-0.

Pensacola (5-11) chipped away in the fifth inning when Garret Forrester doubled to center field to drive in a run, cutting the deficit to 4-1. The Blue Wahoos added another in the eighth on an RBI single from Michael Snyder to make it 4-2.

Montgomery's pitching staff held firm the rest of the way. Jack Kartsonas (1-1) earned the win with 5.0 innings, allowing one run on four hits. The bullpen followed with four innings of relief, as Ty Cummings and Alexander Alberto bridged the gap before Derrick Edington recorded the final three outs to secure his second save of the season.

Simpson, Isaac, and Horvath provided the power for Montgomery, accounting for all three home runs. Cooper Kinney added a strong night at the plate, going 2-for-4 with a triple, as the Biscuits totaled five hits in the victory.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. Fans can purchase tickets for this homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting Montgomery Biscuits Single Game Tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 22, 2026

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