Early Lead Slips Away as Biscuits Fall 6-4 to Chattanooga

Published on April 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo on the base paths

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Jadher Areinamo on the base paths(Montgomery Biscuits)

CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits dropped a 6-4 decision to the Chattanooga Lookouts on Saturday evening at Erlanger Park.

The Montgomery Biscuits (5-8) came out hot in the first inning, scoring four runs to take an early lead. Jadher Areinamo opened the scoring with a solo home run to left field before Brayden Taylor followed with an RBI double. Gregory Barrios and Mac Horvath each added RBI singles to cap the four-run frame and give Montgomery a 4-0 advantage.

Chattanooga (11-3) answered in the second inning on a sacrifice fly from Ruben Ibarra to cut the lead to 4-1.

The Lookouts continued to chip away in the third inning when Cade Hunter delivered an RBI single, though Montgomery cut down a runner at second base to limit the damage and keep the lead at 4-2.

Chattanooga completed the comeback in the fourth inning as Ibarra launched a two-run home run to left field, tying the game at 4-4.

Both pitching staffs settled in over the middle innings before the Lookouts broke through late. In the eighth inning, Zavier Warren lined an RBI single to give Chattanooga its first lead of the night, and Cam Collier followed with another RBI single to extend the advantage to 6-4.

Montgomery was unable to respond over the final two innings, despite finishing with 13 hits in the contest.

Jared Lyons (2-0) earned the win for Chattanooga with 4.1 scoreless innings of relief, while Derrick Edington (0-2) took the loss after allowing two runs in the eighth inning.

Areinamo led the Biscuits offensively with a 3-for-5 performance including his second home run of the season. Taylor and Barrios each added two hits, while Montgomery went 4-for-9 with runners in scoring position but stranded seven runners on base.

Chattanooga totaled six hits, highlighted by Ibarra's three RBIs, and took advantage of timely hitting late to secure the win.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits begin a six-game road series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts (Reds) on Tuesday, April 14th. Fans can purchase tickets for the following homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

Images from this story







Southern League Stories from April 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.