RHP Coleman Crow Launched to the League

Published on April 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - As the Trash Pandas were completing a 7-4 win over the Barons on Friday night, Rocket City alum Coleman Crow became the 49th player in franchise history to make his Major League debut, doing so during the Milwaukee Brewers' game last night in Miami. Crow joins fellow pitching alums Walbert Urena (3/26 for LAA) and George Klassen (4/5 for LAA) on making their MLB debuts this season.

A native of Concord, GA, the 25-year-old pitcher had his contract selected by the Brewers on Friday and made the start in Miami. Crow tossed 5.1 innings, allowing two runs on four hits with one walk and four strikeouts in a no-decision. Originally selected by the Angels, Crow was acquired by Milwaukee in December 2023 after prior stints in the Angels and Mets organizations. He missed the 2024 season following Tommy John surgery but returned in 2025 to post a 3.24 ERA with a 32% strikeout rate across Double-A Biloxi and Triple-A.

Crow spent part of the 2022-23 season with Rocket City, where he ranked among the franchise's career leaders in innings pitched (152), strikeouts (159), wins (11), and starts (27). He earned Southern League Pitcher of the Week honors three times in 2022 and was named Pitcher of the Month in June of that season. Notably, Crow threw six hitless innings in a combined no-hitter on April 8, 2023, vs. Chattanooga, in a seven-inning game at Toyota Field. The infamous game included Rocket City issuing five walks, four hit batters, and committing an error, allowing seven runs without surrendering a hit-one of the rare instances in professional baseball history of a team throwing a no-hitter and losing. Crow was added to the Brewers' 40-man roster following the 2025 season.







Southern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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