Clingstones Bats Fall Silent in 10-1 Loss to Biloxi

Published on April 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (8-6) saw their hot bats cool off, managing just one run in a 10-1 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (7-7) on Saturday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus jumped out to an early lead in the first inning after a leadoff double from Patrick Clohisy, who later scored on a wild pitch. Biloxi answered in the fourth inning and never looked back, scoring in four consecutive innings to take control. The Clingstones did not record another hit until Archer Brookman doubled in the ninth inning.

Key Contributors: Clohisy (1-for-4, 2B, R) recorded the Clingstones' lone run after his first-inning double. Brookman (1-for-2) reached base in all four plate appearances. Elison Joseph provided 2.1 innings of relief, allowing one hit while striking out two.

Notable: This marks the third time this season Columbus has allowed double-digit runs (also April 4 vs. Chattanooga and April 12 at Montgomery. The Clingstones fell to 6-3 when scoring first. It is the first time Columbus has been held to two or fewer hits this season, with the last occurrence coming June 24, 2025, against Knoxville.

Next Game (Sunday, April 19): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 1:00 p.m. at Synovus Park. LHP Herick Hernandez (0-1, 0.0 ERA) vs. RHP Manuel Rodríguez (1-0, 1.74 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 12:45 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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