Blue Wahoos' Bats Explode in 13-4 Blowout Win

Published on April 18, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Dillon Lewis

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos outfielder Dillon Lewis(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got the offensive outburst they had been searching for on Saturday night, thrilling a sellout crowd with a 13-4 victory over the Knoxville Smokies.

After scoring a league-fewest 37 runs in their first 12 games, Pensacola poured it on with three homers and a seven-run sixth inning to score a season-high 13 times despite collecting only six hits.

Dillon Lewis jump-started the bats in the first inning, hitting a three-run home run off Smokies starter Jake Knapp (L, 0-1) for a 3-0 lead. It was the second three-run homer of the series for Lewis, who also went deep in the first inning on Tuesday.

Gage Miller added on with a solo homer in the second inning, his first of the season, to extend his hitting streak to a team-high six games.

Blue Wahoos starter Karson Milbrandt allowed a two-run homer to Andy Garriola in the fourth, but struck out a season-high eight batters over 4.0 frames in an effective start. The Blue Wahoos got the runs back on a bases-loaded walk to Miller and a sacrifice fly from Ian Lewis Jr. to stretch their lead back to 6-2.

After the Smokies added two more in the fifth on RBI singles from Garriola and Ethan Hearn, the Blue Wahoos exploded for a seven-run sixth inning despite collecting only two hits. With the bases loaded thanks to a pair of walks and an infield error, Fenwick Trimble served a two-run single to right field. Dillon Lewis sent a bases-loaded chopper to shortstop that could have ended the inning, but a bad throw from Karson Simas sailed down the right field line and plated two more. Jay Beshears put an exclamation point on the outburst with a three-run homer for a 13-4 lead.

Logan Whitaker (W, 1-0) was awarded the win in relief, scattering two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Smokies on Sunday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.

For game highlights, click here. Blue Wahoos' Bats Explode in 13-4 Blowout Win Written by Erik Bremer PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos got the offensive outburst they had been searching for on Saturday night, thrilling a sellout crowd with a 13-4 victory over the Knoxville Smokies.

After scoring a league-fewest 37 runs in their first 12 games, Pensacola poured it on with three homers and a seven-run sixth inning to score a season-high 13 times despite collecting only six hits.

Dillon Lewis jump-started the bats in the first inning, hitting a three-run home run off Smokies starter Jake Knapp (L, 0-1) for a 3-0 lead. It was the second three-run homer of the series for Lewis, who also went deep in the first inning on Tuesday.

Gage Miller added on with a solo homer in the second inning, his first of the season, to extend his hitting streak to a team-high six games.

Blue Wahoos starter Karson Milbrandt allowed a two-run homer to Andy Garriola in the fourth, but struck out a season-high eight batters over 4.0 frames in an effective start. The Blue Wahoos got the runs back on a bases-loaded walk to Miller and a sacrifice fly from Ian Lewis Jr. to stretch their lead back to 6-2.

After the Smokies added two more in the fifth on RBI singles from Garriola and Ethan Hearn, the Blue Wahoos exploded for a seven-run sixth inning despite collecting only two hits. With the bases loaded thanks to a pair of walks and an infield error, Fenwick Trimble served a two-run single to right field. Dillon Lewis sent a bases-loaded chopper to shortstop that could have ended the inning, but a bad throw from Karson Simas sailed down the right field line and plated two more. Jay Beshears put an exclamation point on the outburst with a three-run homer for a 13-4 lead.

Logan Whitaker (W, 1-0) was awarded the win in relief, scattering two hits over 3.1 scoreless innings.

The Blue Wahoos wrap up their series against the Smokies on Sunday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 4:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 4:00 on YurView, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from April 18, 2026

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