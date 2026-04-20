Lewis Jr., Boyd Lead Doubles Derby as Wahoos Win Series Finale

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Ian Lewis Jr. of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Ian Lewis Jr. of the Pensacola Blue Wahoos(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos salvaged a series split with the Knoxville Smokies on Sunday afternoon, riding a six-run second inning to a nail-biting 7-6 victory.

Ian Lewis Jr. was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and three stolen bases for the Blue Wahoos, while Emaarion Boyd added a pair of doubles and two RBI of his own in the homestand finale.

One night after a seven-run sixth inning broke the game open for Pensacola, a similar offensive outburst got the Blue Wahoos ahead early. Ryan Ignoffo led off the second inning with a single, and scored on a throwing error from Knoxville starting pitcher Tyler Schlaffer (L, 0-2) on a comebacker to the mound. Gage Miller followed with an RBI single before Boyd laced a two-run double to the wall in left-center. Lewis Jr. rapped a double to bring home Boyd, and scored on an RBI groundout from Dillon Lewis for a 6-0 edge.

Blue Wahoos starter Will Schomberg, who departed his previous start in the third inning with an apparent injury, worked 2.0 scoreless innings before another early exit. Jake Smith took over in relief, allowing two unearned runs in the third inning as Cristian Hernández made a fielding error at shortstop and Edgar Alvarez brought home a run with a sacrifice fly.

Luis Palacios (W, 2-0) protected the Pensacola lead through the fifth and sixth innings, ultimately extending his franchise record with his 26th career victory in a Blue Wahoos uniform.

The Blue Wahoos added another run in the sixth inning on back-to-back doubles from Boyd and Lewis Jr. to extend their lead to 7-2, and the run would prove vital. The Smokies answered back in the top of the seventh, plating four runs with an RBI single from Jordan Nwogu, a catcher's interference call against Ignoffo, a bases-loaded walk to Ariel Armas, and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Karson Simas. Stephen Jones struck out Ed Howard with runners at the corners to preserve the 7-6 lead.

Nigel Belgrave (S, 1) kept things interesting on his way to earning a six-out save, but Ignoffo threw out Alex Ramirez trying to steal second base in the eighth and Simas grounded out with two men aboard in the ninth to secure the Blue Wahoos win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a seven-game, six-day road trip to Montgomery on Tuesday to take on the Biscuits. First pitch from DABOS Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

For game highlights, click here. Lewis Jr., Boyd Lead Doubles Derby as Wahoos Win Series Finale Written by Erik Bremer PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos salvaged a series split with the Knoxville Smokies on Sunday afternoon, riding a six-run second inning to a nail-biting 7-6 victory.

Ian Lewis Jr. was 2-for-3 with a pair of doubles, two RBI and three stolen bases for the Blue Wahoos, while Emaarion Boyd added a pair of doubles and two RBI of his own in the homestand finale.

One night after a seven-run sixth inning broke the game open for Pensacola, a similar offensive outburst got the Blue Wahoos ahead early. Ryan Ignoffo led off the second inning with a single, and scored on a throwing error from Knoxville starting pitcher Tyler Schlaffer (L, 0-2) on a comebacker to the mound. Gage Miller followed with an RBI single before Boyd laced a two-run double to the wall in left-center. Lewis Jr. rapped a double to bring home Boyd, and scored on an RBI groundout from Dillon Lewis for a 6-0 edge.

Blue Wahoos starter Will Schomberg, who departed his previous start in the third inning with an apparent injury, worked 2.0 scoreless innings before another early exit. Jake Smith took over in relief, allowing two unearned runs in the third inning as Cristian Hernández made a fielding error at shortstop and Edgar Alvarez brought home a run with a sacrifice fly.

Luis Palacios (W, 2-0) protected the Pensacola lead through the fifth and sixth innings, ultimately extending his franchise record with his 26th career victory in a Blue Wahoos uniform.

The Blue Wahoos added another run in the sixth inning on back-to-back doubles from Boyd and Lewis Jr. to extend their lead to 7-2, and the run would prove vital. The Smokies answered back in the top of the seventh, plating four runs with an RBI single from Jordan Nwogu, a catcher's interference call against Ignoffo, a bases-loaded walk to Ariel Armas, and a run-scoring fielder's choice off the bat of Karson Simas. Stephen Jones struck out Ed Howard with runners at the corners to preserve the 7-6 lead.

Nigel Belgrave (S, 1) kept things interesting on his way to earning a six-out save, but Ignoffo threw out Alex Ramirez trying to steal second base in the eighth and Simas grounded out with two men aboard in the ninth to secure the Blue Wahoos win.

After an off day Monday, the Blue Wahoos begin a seven-game, six-day road trip to Montgomery on Tuesday to take on the Biscuits. First pitch from DABOS Park is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:30 on Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app.

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Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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