Lookouts Take Series Finale with 5-2 Win over Biscuits

Published on April 19, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts used early pressure, clean defense, and a late insurance blast from Cam Collier to secure a 5-2 win over the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday afternoon at Erlanger Park in front of 5,478 fans. In their first ever series at Erlanger Park the team average over 6,500 people with three sell out crowds.

For the third straight game in the series, Carlos Jorge set the tone atop the lineup. The center fielder singled, stole second, and came around to score on Zavier Warren's RBI single in the first. Jorge added another run in the second, beating out a fielder's choice to push across Ruben Ibarra for a 2-0 lead.

Chattanooga doubled the advantage in the fourth thanks to sharp baserunning and defensive miscues from Montgomery. With two outs and two aboard, a throwing error by Biscuits third baseman Brayden Taylor allowed Austin Hendrick and Jorge to score, stretching the Lookouts' lead to 4-0.

On the mound, Nate Peterson was stellar again. The left-hander worked 5.2 innings, allowing just one run on five hits with four strikeouts, earning his first win of the season and lowering his ERA to 0.63. The Lookouts turned two double plays behind him, including a clean 5-4-3 turn to escape a first-inning jam.

The Biscuits chipped away, scoring once in the sixth and again in the eighth, but Chattanooga answered right back. Leading off the bottom of the eighth, Collier launched a no-doubt homer to right field-his third of the season-to restore a three-run cushion.

Taylor Floyd recorded the final six outs to secure his third save, stranding the tying run on deck in the ninth.

The Lookouts finished with just five hits but capitalized on key opportunities, executed defensively, and controlled the game from start to finish.

Chattanooga now looks ahead to its next series as momentum continues to build in the first year at newly opened Erlanger Park.







Southern League Stories from April 19, 2026

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