Lookouts Fall in Extras as Biscuits Take 10-Inning Thriller at Erlanger Park

Published on April 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







Chattanooga, Tenn. - A wild, back-and-forth night at Erlanger Park ended in heartbreak for the Chattanooga Lookouts, as the Montgomery Biscuits pushed across two runs in the 10th to hand Chattanooga an 8-6 loss on Friday.

After battling all night to erase an early five-run deficit, the Lookouts carried a tie game into extra innings. But Montgomery capitalized in the 10th, with Ryan Spikes starting the inning at second base and Xavier Isaac drilling a go-ahead triple into the right-field corner. Moments later, Will Simpson brought him home with a sacrifice fly, giving the Biscuits an 8-6 lead they would not relinquish.

Chattanooga was held scoreless in the bottom half, ending the game on a lineout to third.

The Lookouts nearly turned the night into a comeback classic. Montgomery opened the game with a five-run first inning, chasing starter Jose Montero after seven batters. But Chattanooga clawed back immediately: Cam Collier doubled home two runs in the first, then launched a two-run homer in the third to cut the deficit to 5-4.

In the fourth inning, Cade Hunter delivered an RBI single to pull the Lookouts even at 5-5, and in the sixth, Trey Faltine lifted a solo homer to left-his first of the season-to give Chattanooga its first lead of the night.

Montgomery answered in the seventh, tying the game on Isaac's RBI triple. The Biscuits threatened again in the eighth, but reliever Simon Miller induced three straight outs to keep things level.

The game also featured a managerial ejection, as Lookouts skipper José Moreno was tossed by plate umpire Jon Forster in the seventh inning.

Despite the loss, the Chattanooga bullpen shined. After Montero's early exit, the combination of Will Cannon, Johnathan Lavallee, and Miller held Montgomery to just one run over the next eight innings. Thomas Farr took the loss after allowing the two 10th-inning runs.

Offensively, Collier led the way with four RBIs, while Hunter reached twice and scored twice. Austin Hendrick, Faltine, and Michael Trautwein each added hits in a nine-hit Lookouts effort.

The Lookouts continue their homestand Saturday evening at Erlanger Park as they look to bounce back and even the series.







Southern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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