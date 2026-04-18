SEC Softball Tournament to be Hosted at Toyota Field

Published on April 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Southeastern Conference and the City of Madison and the Greater Huntsville area will host the SEC Softball Tournament for four years at Toyota Field, starting in 2027.

The SEC Softball Tournament has been held on campus sites since 2004. The 2027 tournament at Toyota Field, to be conducted May 11-15, will be the first tournament at a neutral site since Plant City, Fla. hosted the tournament in 2003.

"Taking the SEC Softball Tournament to Madison and Greater Huntsville for the next four years marks a significant and exciting new chapter for softball in our conference, bringing this premier championship to a destination that mirrors the elite level of competition on the field," said SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey. "For several years, we have carefully evaluated the opportunity to conduct the tournament at a true neutral site, understanding that the right venue and the right partnership were critical to making that vision a reality. The leadership of the Madison and Greater Huntsville area shares our commitment to elevating the experience for our student-athletes, coaches, institutions, and fans, building lasting memories and establishing new traditions for years to come."

Toyota Field is a baseball park located in Madison, Ala., just west of Huntsville. It serves as the home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, a Double-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels in the Southern League.

"Hosting the SEC Softball Tournament at TOYOTA Field is a tremendous opportunity for our organization and the entire Tennessee Valley," Garrett Fahrmann, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, said. "This event will have a meaningful impact on our region, and we're excited to welcome softball fans from across the country to Madison in 2027 and showcase everything our community has to offer."

Located in the heart of Madison County, near the northern border of Alabama, Madison is known for its highly rated school system and abundant recreational amenities, consistently attracting families, professionals, and retirees seeking a safe, vibrant, and growing hometown.

"The City of Madison is excited to host the SEC Softball Tournament beginning in 2027," Ranae Bartlett, Mayor of Madison, Ala., said. "We look forward to showcasing Madison's hospitality, hotels, and restaurants as passionate sports fans celebrate these outstanding student-athletes and the tradition of excellence that defines the SEC."

The City of Huntsville and Madison County will be sharing hosting duties with Madison. The largest city in Alabama by population, Huntsville is best known as the Rocket City from its history as the home to NASA's Marshall Space Flight Center and the Redstone Arsenal. One of the fastest growing cities in the U.S., Huntsville was named the #1 place to live in the country by U.S. World Report in 2022.

"No conference in the country plays softball at such an elite level as the SEC and we are proud to welcome the SEC Tournament to the Huntsville area," Tommy Battle, Mayor of Huntsville, said. "We look forward to showing softball fans as well as the players and coaches what our beautiful city has to offer, and we know it will be part of a memorable experience for everyone."

"The Madison County Commission is proud to be part of the team that has worked to bring the SEC Softball Tournament to Madison and Toyota Field," Madison County Commissioner Steve Haraway said.

The Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau (CVB) is a quasi-governmental organization formed in 1976 to promote economic growth by marketing the community as a convention and visitor destination. As the official city/county destination marketing organization, the CVB works with an array of hospitality industry partners to promote our community to visitors of all types.

"We are honored to be the hosts of the SEC softball championship for the next four years and turning Toyota Field into the epicenter of the college softball world for a week," Joel Lamp, Sports Development Manager of the Huntsville/Madison County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said. "We are proud to deliver this elevated experience that will help softball continue to grow and build a first-class experience for the student-athletes, fans and coaches. This is a tremendous team effort to bring this vision to fruition, and we cannot wait to welcome everyone to Madison in 2027."

The 2026 SEC Softball Tournament will be hosted at John Cropp Stadium on the campus of the University of Kentucky on May 5-9. Ticket information for the 2027 SEC Softball Tournament will be available at a later date.







Southern League Stories from April 17, 2026

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