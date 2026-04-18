Game Info & Roster Moves: April 17 vs. Birmingham: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 17, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







ROSTER MOVE:

RHP Efrain Contreras transferred to Rocket City from the ACL Angels roster.

Thursday, April 17, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-7) vs. Birmingham Barons (5-7)

Pitching Matchup: RHP José González (0-0, 4.22) vs. LHP Shane Murphy (1-0, 1.64)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.6, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Friday Night Fireworks: Stick around after the game for a postgame fireworks show, presented by Huntsville Utilities.

Utility Workers Appreciation Night: The Trash Pandas and Huntsville Utilities will recognize the men and women who have worked to keep the Tennessee Valley up and running during severe weather events and emergencies.

Thompson Tractor Community Hero: The Trash Pandas will honor a local hero during the game. Fans can submit nominations at trashpandasfoundation.com

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The 6-4-3 Buffalo Chicken Nachos at All-Stars (3B side). The nachos are topped with buffalo chicken, queso, chopped bacon, crispy onion straws, and drizzled with ranch.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Dixie Dugout Dog located at Sprocket's Grille - a Chicago dog with a twist that includes a toasted bun, a footlong hot dog with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a pickle.







Southern League Stories from April 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.