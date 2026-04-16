Game Info & Roster Moves: April 16 vs. Birmingham: 6:35 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







ROSTER MOVES:

OF Elijah Dunham placed on the Temporary Inactive List

INF Cole Fontenelle reinstated from the 7-day Injured List

Thursday, April 16, 2026 - 6:35 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-6) vs. Birmingham Barons (4-7)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Joel Hurtado (0-0, 5.10) vs. RHP Connor McCullough (0-0, 1.50)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.2, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH LIVE) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN LIVE)

TODAY'S PROMOTIONS:

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music with County Line Band rocking the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light, Coors Light, Yuengling, Budweiser in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Golf Night: Presented by the Huntsville Country Club, golf enthusiasts will want to check out on-site vendors and other golf-themed promotions. Every golf outing needs a great drink, so fans can enjoy the Trash Panda Transfusion Cocktail made with Tito's Vodka, Grape Gatorade, Lime Juice, and Ginger Ale in the 3 rd Base Bar, Rock Porch, and SportsMed Stadium Club.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The 6-4-3 Buffalo Chicken Nachos at All-Stars (3B side). The nachos are topped with buffalo chicken, queso, chopped bacon, crispy onion straws, and drizzled with ranch.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Dixie Dugout Dog located at Sprocket's Grille - a Chicago dog with a twist that includes a toasted bun, a footlong hot dog with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a pickle.







Southern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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