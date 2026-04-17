Tayden Hall Hits First Double-A Home Run in 5-1 Loss to Clingstones

Published on April 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Tayden Hall of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers) Tayden Hall of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers)

COLUMBUS, GA - Tayden Hall's first hit at the Double-A level left the yard at Synovus Field for a home run, but the Biloxi Shuckers (6-6) still fell short to the Columbus Clingstones (7-5), 5-1 on Thursday night. It's the first time this season the Shuckers have lost back-to-back games.

The Clingstones came out swinging with a three-run home run off the bat of Tristan English that traveled 428 feet at 106 mph. The newest Shucker, Tayden Hill, in his first Double-A start dug into that deficit in the third with his first Double-A hit and home run with a 376-foot blast into right field at 95 mph to make it 3-1. Columbus collected two more runs on a two-run blast by David McCabe. It marked his 7th career home run against the Shuckers.

Blake Burke extended his on-base streak to 12. Burke has reached base in every game so far this season.

Stivin Cruz (1ip, 0h, 02) and Mark Manfredi Sr. (1.0, 0h, 3k) delivered shutout performances out of the bullpen. Manfredi Sr. has struck out 13 batters over six innings on the mound.

The Shuckers starter Bishop Letson (0-3) was handed the loss, while Garrett Baumann got the win for Columbus.

The Shuckers aim to even the series with the Clingstones on Friday night. Tyson Hardin (1-0, 10.50) toes the slab for the start against Brett Sears (1-1, 3.18) for Columbus. The fourth of six games in the series starts at 6:06 p.m. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the On-Deck Show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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