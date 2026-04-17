Clingstones Continue Power Surge in 5-1 Win over Shuckers

Published on April 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (7-5) clubbed two more home runs to bring their Double-A-leading total to 20, defeating the Biloxi Shuckers (6-6), 5-1, on Thursday night at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus jumped out to another early lead in the first inning on a three-run home run off the batter's eye from Tristin English (2), his second at Synovus Park this season. David McCabe (4) added a two-run homer in the sixth inning to extend the lead to 5-0. Biloxi scored its lone run in the third inning on a solo home run from Tayden Hall (1). The Clingstones were held to four hits, with their final hit coming in the fifth inning.

Key Contributors: Garrett Baumann (W, 2-1) delivered his best outing of the season, allowing one run on four hits over 5.0 innings with seven strikeouts, earning his first career win at Synovus Park. English (1-for-4, HR, 3 RBI) and McCabe (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI) accounted for both Clingstones home runs.

Notable: Columbus moves two games above .500 for the first time in club history. The Clingstones' 20 home runs in April are the most in franchise history for the month, surpassing the 10 struck over 22 games in April 2025.

Next Game (Friday, April 17): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. at Synovus Park. RHP Brett Sears (1-1, 3.18 ERA) vs. RHP Tyson Hardin (0-1, 10.50 ERA). Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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