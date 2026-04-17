Wildness Costs Wahoos in 10-9 Loss to Smokies

Published on April 16, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos discuss strategy

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos discuss strategy(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos saw a big early lead slip away late on Thursday night, falling 10-9 to the Knoxville Smokies.

Protecting an 8-2 advantage, the Blue Wahoos surrendered six runs in the eighth inning on six walks, a catcher's interference call, a sacrifice fly, and an infield single. After retaking the lead in the bottom of the eighth, the Pensacola bullpen again surrendered two runs with two outs in the ninth for a heartbreaking defeat.

Playing for the first time this season as the Pensacola Mullets, the Blue Wahoos got their longest start of the campaign from Orlando Ortiz-Mayr. The veteran righty became the first Pensacola pitcher to complete 5.0 innings in 2026, scattering four hits and striking out four.

Knoxville struck first in the second inning, as Edgar Alvarez launched a solo homer before Carter Trice and Andy Garriola hit back-to-back doubles.

The Blue Wahoos answered back in the bottom half of the inning, as Dylan Jasso lined an RBI single to center field off starter Nick Dean (L, 1-1) and Garret Forrester launched a two-run homer, his first at the Double-A level, to take a 3-2 lead.

The Blue Wahoos added on against reliever Erian Rodriguez in the fifth, racking up five runs thanks to three hits, two walks, and a throwing error. Fenwick Trimble hit an RBI single, Brendan Jones laced a two-run triple, and Cristian Hernández drove in a pair when his chopper back to Rodriguez was thrown away down the right field line.

Staked to an 8-2 lead, Blue Wahoos reliever Kade Bragg contributed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief before the wheels fell off in the eighth. Colby Martin struggled to find the strike zone in his season debut, issuing three walks and allowing a batter to reach on catcher's interference before departing. Samuel Vásquez fared little better, walking two more batters before departing with an apparent injury. Justin King entered with the bases loaded and no outs protecting an 8-5 lead, surrendering a sacrifice fly, infield single and RBI groundout before escaping the nightmare inning with an 8-8 tie game.

The six walks issued in the inning marked a franchise record for the Blue Wahoos dating back to 2012.

Trimble and Jones hit back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the eighth against Tyler Ras (W, 1-0) to put Pensacola in front again 9-8. Nigel Belgrave (L, 0-2) came on for the save, but issued a pair of singles before Alex Ramirez laced a two-out, two-strike, two-run single to center field on the ninth pitch of his at-bat to put Knoxville ahead 10-9.

Michael Snyder drew a leadoff walk against Vince Reilly (S, 1), but pinch-runner Emaarion Boyd was caught stealing second and Forrester struck out swinging to end the game.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Friday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on Blab TV, Bally Sports Live, BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from April 16, 2026

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