Wahoos Wallop Smokies with Three Homers in 5-1 Win

Published on April 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release









Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Payton Green crosses the plate

(Pensacola Blue Wahoos) Pensacola Blue Wahoos shortstop Payton Green crosses the plate(Pensacola Blue Wahoos)

PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos earned their first home win of the season on Tuesday night, beating the Knoxville Smokies 5-1 on the strength of a season-high three home runs.

Dillon Lewis opened up the scoring in the first inning, following a pair of walks with a three-run homer to center field off Knoxville starter Tyler Schlaffer (L, 0-1). Payton Green added on in the second inning, hitting a solo homer.

Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller turned in a solid performance, allowing only one run on three hits over 4.0 innings. A Jordan Nwogu RBI single in the third inning got Knoxville on the board, but Miller struck out Haydn McGeary to strand two in scoring position and end the threat.

Dylan Jasso tacked on a run for the Blue Wahoos in the fourth inning with a solo homer, his first in the Marlins organization after being acquired via trade from the Yankees in January.

Green, a triple shy of the cycle entering his eighth-inning at-bat, sent a liner into the left field corner but had to settle for a stand-up double and a 4-for-4 night as Nwogu quickly played the carom off the wall.

Stephen Jones, Brandon White, Nigel Belgrave and Justin King combined for 5.0 scoreless innings of relief to lock down the 5-1 win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Wednesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.

For game highlights, click here. Wahoos Wallop Smokies with Three Homers in 5-1 Win Written by Erik Bremer PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Pensacola Blue Wahoos earned their first home win of the season on Tuesday night, beating the Knoxville Smokies 5-1 on the strength of a season-high three home runs.

Dillon Lewis opened up the scoring in the first inning, following a pair of walks with a three-run homer to center field off Knoxville starter Tyler Schlaffer (L, 0-1). Payton Green added on in the second inning, hitting a solo homer.

Blue Wahoos starter Jacob Miller turned in a solid performance, allowing only one run on three hits over 4.0 innings. A Jordan Nwogu RBI single in the third inning got Knoxville on the board, but Miller struck out Haydn McGeary to strand two in scoring position and end the threat.

Dylan Jasso tacked on a run for the Blue Wahoos in the fourth inning with a solo homer, his first in the Marlins organization after being acquired via trade from the Yankees in January.

Green, a triple shy of the cycle entering his eighth-inning at-bat, sent a liner into the left field corner but had to settle for a stand-up double and a 4-for-4 night as Nwogu quickly played the carom off the wall.

Stephen Jones, Brandon White, Nigel Belgrave and Justin King combined for 5.0 scoreless innings of relief to lock down the 5-1 win.

The Blue Wahoos continue their series against the Smokies on Wednesday. First pitch from Blue Wahoos Stadium is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. CT, with a live broadcast beginning at 6:00 on BlueWahoos.com/radio or the MiLB app. For ticket information, visit bluewahoos.com.

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Southern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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