Barons Take Series Opener, 9-5, over Trash Pandas

Published on April 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-6) opened their six-game homestand Tuesday night with a 9-5 loss to the Birmingham Barons (4-6) at Toyota Field. The tone was set early in a chaotic, 40-minute first inning that featured six runs and six walks. The 3-hour, 18-minute contest saw a combined 20 walks - 14 by Birmingham - and 11 pitchers used.

Birmingham struck first with four runs in the top of the opening frame, chasing Trash Pandas starter Ryan Costeiu (L, 0-1). Rikuu Nishida reached for the first of five times with a walk and scored on a Braden Montgomery double. Montgomery later came home on a Caden Connor RBI double. After Costeiu induced a double play for the first two outs, Jerel Perez capped the inning with a two-run home run to make it 4-0. Costeiu exited after 35 pitches, allowing four runs on four hits with two walks and no strikeouts in his second start of the season.

Rocket City answered with two runs in the bottom of the first and nearly knocked Birmingham starter and White Sox No. 7 prospect Christian Oppor out of the game. Oppor issued four walks in the inning, including two with the bases loaded, trimming the deficit to 4-2.

Trailing 5-2, the Trash Pandas pulled within one in the second inning. Wade Meckler launched his first home run as a Trash Panda, and Matthew Lugo added a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4.

The Barons began to separate in the fourth inning, plating two runs on RBI singles from Montgomery and Samuel Zavala. Birmingham added another run in the sixth and extended the lead to 9-4 in the seventh on a solo home run by Andy Weber.

Out of the bullpen, Caden Minacci provided 2.0 innings behind Costeiu, allowing one run on two hits. Lucas Mahlstedt, added to the roster Monday, made his Double-A debut and gave up two runs on three hits over 1.1 innings, striking out one and walking one. His first Double-A strikeout came against Ryan Galanie, his former teammate at Wofford. Carlos Espinosa did yeoman's work late, allowing just a solo home run over 3.1 innings while surrendering one hit, one walk, and striking out three to help preserve the bullpen.

The Trash Pandas threatened in the ninth, taking advantage of four walks from Cullman, AL native Jacob Healtherly to push across a run, but Birmingham held on for the win.

Offensively, Gustavo Campero drew three walks and scored twice, increasing his league-leading total to 15 runs. Meckler finished 2-for-4 and has now hit safely in all six games. Lugo went 1-for-2 with a double, two walks, and an RBI. Harold Coll drew a walk and has reached base safely in all eight of his starts this season. Raudi Rodriguez drove in two runs-giving him nine on the year-while also drawing four walks.

The Trash Pandas and Barons have a quick turnaround with an Education Day matinee on Wednesday morning at Toyota Field. The first pitch is set for 11:05 am with RHP Austin Gordon (0-0, 6.48) starting for Rocket City opposite RHP Lucas Gordon (0-1, 6.52) for the Barons.

Wednesday's Promotions:

Education Day: The Trash Pandas welcome kids from all across the Tennessee Valley with a special matinee 11:05 am first pitch, presented by Alabama Family Central.

Jackie Robinson Day: The Trash Pandas will celebrate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson as all of baseball pauses to remember his impact on the game.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.







Southern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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