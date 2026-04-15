Late Heroics Lift Biscuits to 2-1 Extra-Inning Win over Chattanooga

Published on April 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits edged the Chattanooga Lookouts 2-1 in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Erlanger Park.

The Chattanooga Lookouts (8-2) struck first in the third inning when Dominic Pitelli connected on a solo home run to right field, giving Chattanooga a 1-0 lead.

Montgomery's pitching staff kept the game within reach, as three arms combined to limit the Lookouts to just two hits across nine innings. Garrett Edwards set the tone with 6.0 strong innings, allowing one run while striking out six.

The Biscuits (4-5) broke through in the ninth inning. With two outs and two strikes, Cooper Kinney launched a solo home run to left-center field, tying the game at 1-1 and forcing extra innings.

In the 10th inning, Montgomery capitalized when Gregory Barrios lifted a sacrifice fly to center field, allowing Kenny Piper to score to give the Biscuits a 2-1 advantage.

Chattanooga was unable to respond in the bottom half, as the Biscuits bullpen shut the door to secure the victory. Owen Wild(1-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief, while Johnathan Lavallee (2-1) took the loss despite allowing just an unearned run in the 10th.

Kinney provided the key swing for Montgomery, finishing 1-for-4 with the game-tying home run. Brayden Taylor added two hits, while the Biscuits managed just four hits but made them count.

Montgomery's pitching staff was dominant throughout, combining for 11 strikeouts and allowing only one runner in scoring position all night.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits begin a six-game road series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts (Reds) on Tuesday, April 14th. Fans can purchase tickets for the following homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.







Southern League Stories from April 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.