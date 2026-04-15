Game Info & Roster Move: April 14 vs. Birmingham: 6:05 PM: Toyota Field

Published on April 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







ROSTER MOVE:

LHP Houston Harding transferred from Rocket City to Triple-A Salt Lake.

Tuesday, April 14, 2026 - 6:05 PM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-5) vs. Birmingham Barons

Pitching Matchup: RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-0, 8.31) vs. LHP Christian Oppor (0-1, 13.50)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.2, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN)

Tonight's Promotions:

Zach Neto Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will get a Zach Neto Replica Jersey presented by Storm Guard Roofing. One lucky fan will win a signed jersey!

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged best friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Dance Night: The Trash Pandas welcome the Rocket City Twirlers, The Dance Company Inc., Inspire Dance Studio, and Heidi Knight School of Dance - Darby's Dancers to Toyota Field for performances before the game.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The 6-4-3 Buffalo Chicken Nachos at All-Stars (3B side). The nachos are topped with buffalo chicken, queso, chopped bacon, crispy onion straws, and drizzled with ranch.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Dixie Dugout Dog located at Sprocket's Grille - a Chicago dog with a twist that includes a toasted bun, a footlong hot dog with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a pickle.

Featured Cocktail of the Homestand: Slugger Smash featuring Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum, orange juice, cranberry juice, and a splash of lime.







Southern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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