Columbus Drops Series Opener to Biloxi, 4-2

Published on April 14, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (5-5) dropped the series opener to the Biloxi Shuckers (6-4), 4-2, on Tuesday night at Synovus Park, snapping their five-game winning streak.

Decisive Plays: Columbus took an early lead on a leadoff home run from Lizandro Espinoza (2) in the first inning, but Biloxi answered three runs in the second, highlighted by a two-run home run from Eric Brown Jr. (2), to take a 3-1 lead. The Shuckers added an insurance run in the sixth inning on an RBI double from Dylan O'Rae to make it 4-1. Columbus plated its final run on a wild pitch that allowed David McCabe to score but could not complete the comeback.

Key Contributors: Espinoza (2-for-3, HR, RBI) accounted for both Clingstones hits, including a leadoff homer. The Columbus bullpen combined for 5.0 IP, allowing just one hit and one earned run while striking out six. For Biloxi, Brown Jr. (HR, 2 RBI) provided the key strike, while Manuel Rodríguez (4.2 IP, 3 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 2 BB, 6 SO) was in control after the first inning.

Notable: Columbus has its five-game winning streak snapped, the third time in club history reaching that mark. The Clingstones fall to 3-10 all-time at home against Biloxi and 10-15 overall against the Shuckers. Columbus drops back below .500 and falls to 5-5 on the season. The club had been above .500 for the first time in 364 days, dating back to April 15, 2025.

Next Game (Wednesday, April 15): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 11:05 a.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 10:50 a.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 14, 2026

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