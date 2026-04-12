Home Runs from Zebrowski, Compton Back Strong Start from Sears in 6-2 Win (4.11.26)

Published on April 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL. - Adam Zebrowski and Drew Compton smashed home runs to support a scoreless 6.1 innings from starter Brett Sears as the Columbus Clingstones (4-4) collected their fourth-straight victory in a 6-2 triumph over the Montgomery Biscuits (3-4) on Saturday night at DABOS Park.

Decisive Plays: Zebrowski's solo home run (1) in the second inning handed Columbus the lead, which was plenty for Sears as he rebounded from a rough season debut to cruise through 6.1 scoreless innings. Columbus added to its lead with an RBI double from Luke Waddell, an RBI single by Jordan Groshans, and a two-run home run (1) from Drew Compton in the fifth inning to lead 5-0. Down to its last out, Montgomery touched the scoreboard with a two-run single from Brock Jones to make it 6-2, but Ryan Bourassa struck out Ryan Spikes to end the game.

Key Contributors: Zebrowski (1-for-3, HR, RBI) and Compton (2-4, HR, RBI) brought the thunder for the Stones while Waddell, Groshans, Tristin English, and Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. added multi-hit games. On the mound, Sears (6.1 IP, 4 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 1 BB, 6 SO) was incredibly efficient as Columbus built its lead. For Montgomery, Jones (2-for-4, 2 RBI) had the only multi-hit game.

Notable: Columbus improved to .500 in the record column for the first time since the club was 8-8 on April 23, 2025. Columbus now has 10 home runs this season and has already tied its total from April 2025. The Clingstones picked up their first series victory of 2026.

Next Game (Sunday, April 12): Columbus at Montgomery, 4:33 p.m. ET at DABOS Park. LHP Jack Dashwood (1-0, 3.86 ERA) makes the start for Columbus while RHP Jackson Baumeister (0-0, 3.00 ERA) makes his second start of the series for Montgomery. Radio Broadcast: 4:20 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.

Next Home Game (Tuesday, April 14): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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