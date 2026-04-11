RELEASE: Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network to Air 15 Shuckers Games in 2026

Published on April 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers and Gray Media Inc., have announced that both sides will continue their TV partnership for the 2026 season, which will see 15 games aired throughout Mississippi and Louisiana on the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network. 12 games were available on the channel during the 2025 season.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with Gray Media, WLOX and the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network for the 2026 season," Shuckers General Manager Hunter Reed said. "We look forward to extending access to our games across the Gulf Coast on television for what should be an exciting season."

The following channels will carry the 15 games through the Gulf Coast Sports & Entertainment Network: Biloxi WTBL 51.3, Biloxi WLOX 13.6, Hattiesburg WLHA 18.2, Jackson WLBT 3.3, Meridian WOOK 15.5, New Orleans WVUE 7.1, Baton Rouge WAFB 9.3, Lake Charles KGCH 32.1, Monroe KCWL 24.1, Alexandria KLGC 25.2 and Shreveport KSLA 12.2. Games on WVUE in New Orleans and WAFB in Baton Rouge can be accessed through cable on Cox Communications. Medicom subscribers can access games shown on WVUE 7.1 in New Orleans. Fans can stream the games through FuboTV and DirecTV.

The full schedule of games can be found below;

Saturday, April 11 vs. Pensacola - 6:05 p.m.

Sunday, April 12 vs. Pensacola - 1:05 p.m.

Friday, April 24 vs. Rocket City - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, April 25 vs. Rocket City - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, May 8 vs. Columbus - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 9 vs. Columbus - 6:05 p.m.

Friday, May 22 vs. Birmingham - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, May 23 vs. Birmingham - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 6 vs. Montgomery - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 20 vs. Columbus - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, July 4 vs. Chattanooga - 6:35 p.m.

Saturday, July 18 vs. Pensacola - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 1 vs. Montgomery - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, August 15 vs. Pensacola - 6:05 p.m.

Saturday, September 5 vs. Birmingham - 6:05 p.m.

All games can still be accessed through the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network on The Hype 1240AM/100.9FM, MiLB.tv and the Bally Sports Live app. Games that air on the Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network will be available on all four platforms.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 Shuckers Season Ticket Membership today. Season Ticket Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465.







Southern League Stories from April 11, 2026

RELEASE: Gulf Coast Sports and Entertainment Network to Air 15 Shuckers Games in 2026 - Biloxi Shuckers

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