Clingstones Ride Four-Run Fifth Inning to 6-2 Win over Biscuits

Published on April 11, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release









Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Ryan Spikes

(Montgomery Biscuits) Montgomery Biscuits second baseman Ryan Spikes(Montgomery Biscuits)

MONTGOMERY, AL - The Montgomery Biscuits fell to the Columbus Clingstones 6-2 on Saturday evening at DABOS Park.

The Columbus Clingstones (4-4) struck first in the second inning when Adam Zebrowski launched a solo home run to center field, giving Columbus a 1-0 lead over the Montgomery Biscuits (3-4).

Columbus broke the game open in the fifth inning. Luke Waddell doubled to left field to score Kevin Kilpatrick Jr., before Jordan Groshans followed with an RBI single to center to make it 3-0. Later in the frame, Drew Compton delivered the big blow with a two-run home run to right field, extending the lead to 5-0.

The Clingstones added an insurance run in the ninth inning on a sacrifice fly from Zebrowski, pushing the lead to 6-0.

The Biscuits mounted a late rally in the bottom of the ninth inning when Brock Jones lined a two-run single to right field, scoring Will Simpson and Cooper Kinney to cut the deficit to 6-2, but Montgomery could not bring the tying run to the plate.

Brett Sears (1-1) earned the win for Columbus, tossing 6.1 scoreless innings while allowing four hits and striking out six. Santiago Suarez (1-1) took the loss for Montgomery after surrendering five runs on eight hits over 5.0 innings.

Jones led the Biscuits offensively, going 2-for-4 with two RBIs, while Ryan Spikes added a pair of hits. Montgomery finished with six hits and went 1-for-11 with runners in scoring position.

Columbus tallied 12 hits in the contest, highlighted by multi-hit performances from Waddell, Groshans, Compton, and Kilpatrick Jr. The Clingstones went 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left 10 runners on base.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits host the Columbus Clingstones (Atlanta Braves) at DABOS Park from Tuesday, April 7th to Sunday, April 12th. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.

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Southern League Stories from April 11, 2026

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