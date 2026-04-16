Biscuits Blast Their Way to 10-2 Win over Chattanooga

Published on April 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Montgomery Biscuits News Release







CHATTANOOGA, TN - The Montgomery Biscuits powered past the Chattanooga Lookouts 10-2 on Wednesday night at Erlanger Park.

The Montgomery Biscuits (5-5) struck early in the second inning when Kenny Piper lined an RBI double to left field, scoring Cooper Kinney. A wild pitch later in the frame brought home Brayden Taylor to make it 2-0.

Montgomery added to the lead in the fourth inning as Taylor delivered an RBI single to center field, scoring Kinney and extending the advantage to 3-0.

The Biscuits continued to build momentum in the sixth inning when Will Simpson launched a solo home run to left field, pushing the lead to 4-0.

Montgomery created separation in the top of the eighth inning where Kinney lashed an RBI single before Taylor delivered the biggest swing of the night with a three-run home run to center field to stretch the lead to 8-0.

After being held in check through seven innings, the Lookouts (8-3) broke through in the eighth. Leo Balcazar drove in a run on a groundout before Cam Collier added a sacrifice fly to cut the deficit to 8-2.

The Biscuits capped the scoring in the ninth inning when Jadher Areinamo crushed a two-run home run to left-center field, making it 10-2.

Michael Forret (1-0) earned the win for Montgomery with 5.0 scoreless innings, allowing just one hit while striking out six. Jose Acuna (1-1) took the loss for Chattanooga after allowing three runs over 5.0 innings.

Kinney led the Biscuits offensively with a 3-for-3 performance, scoring three runs and driving in one. Taylor added two hits and four RBIs, while Simpson and Areinamo each homered in the win.

Montgomery finished with 11 hits and went 4-for-7 with runners in scoring position, while Chattanooga was held to five hits and went 0-for-2 with runners in scoring position.

Tickets are on sale now for the 2026 season of Montgomery Biscuits baseball. The Biscuits begin a six-game road series in Chattanooga against the Lookouts (Reds) on Tuesday, April 14th. Fans can purchase tickets for the following homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (Marlins) that spans from April 21-26 by visiting https://www.milb.com/montgomery/tickets/single-game-tickets.







Southern League Stories from April 15, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.