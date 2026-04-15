Shuckers Set Season-High with 13 Walks in Morning Loss to Clingstones

Published on April 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers shortstop Jesús Made(Biloxi Shuckers)

COLUMBUS, GA - The Biloxi Shuckers (6-5) fell to the Columbus Clingstones (6-5), 7-3, at Synovus Park on Wednesday morning in the first of two morning games scheduled for the 2026 season. Despite the loss, the Shuckers set a new season-high with 13 walks, including seven over the final two innings.

The Clingstones jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning off a solo home run to left from Lisandro Espinoza. A solo home run from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. in the second and a two-run shot from Adam Zebrowski in the third quickly made it 4-0. Jesús Made made it 4-1 in the fourth with a solo home run to right-center, his second of the season. The Clingstones then extended the lead to 6-1 in the sixth when a throwing error allowed Adam Zebrowski to score, and Patrick Clohisy recorded an RBI single. Luke Waddell made it 7-1 in the seventh with a solo home run to right. In the eighth, Tayden Hall drove in his first Double-A RBI with a bases-loaded walk. Later in the inning, Dylan O'Rae made it 7-3 when his fielder's choice allowed Dasan Brown to score from third.

At the plate, Eduardo Garcia (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance while Dasan Brown (3bb), Eric Brown Jr. (2bb) and Jesús Made (2bb) each recorded multiple walks for the Shuckers. Brett Wichrowski (1-1) took the loss while Owen Murphy (1-0) earned the win for the Clingstones.

The series continues on Thursday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:06 p.m. CT at Synovus Park. Bishop Letson (0-2, 20.25) is scheduled to start for the Shuckers against Garrett Baumann (1-1, 9.64) for the Clingstones. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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