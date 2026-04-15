Gobbel, Gordon Power Pandas to 11-2 Education Day Rout

Published on April 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Rocket City Trash Pandas (5-6) rolled to an 11-2 victory over the Birmingham Barons (4-7) on Wednesday morning in front of 4,678 fans for Education Day at Toyota Field. Rocket City used a pair of four-run innings and was powered by a big day from Ben Gobbel, who went 4-for-5 with a double, home run, and four RBIs. On the mound, Austin Gordon (W, 1-0) carried a no-hitter into the fifth inning and finished with 5.2 shutout innings in the win.

Rocket City is now tied for the Double-A lead in runs scored with 79 through 11 games, averaging 7.2 runs per game, and ranks tied for sixth with 12 home runs.

The Trash Pandas struck early against Birmingham starter Lucas Gordon (L, 0-2), as the first five batters reached safely in the bottom of the first. David Calabrese led off with a double, followed by a Raudi Rodriguez single. Back-to-back walks to Matthew Lugo and Harold Coll forced in the game's first run, and Gobbel added a two-run single to make it 3-0. A balk later in the inning plated the fourth run. The first inning has been Rocket City's most productive frame this season, with 16 runs scored over the first 11 games.

Gobbel extended the lead to 5-0 in the third inning with a one-out solo home run to straightaway center field, his first of the season.

The Pandas broke the game open with another four-run inning in the sixth, sending 10 batters to the plate. Mac McCroskey and David Mershon opened with singles before Calabrese launched a three-run home run off the Rock Porch in right field to make it 8-0. Gobbel, who had doubled in the fifth and was a triple shy of the cycle, followed with an RBI single to push the lead to 9-0.

Meanwhile, Gordon for Rocket City was in command on the mound, retiring the first 10 Birmingham hitters before issuing a walk in the fourth. With two outs in the fifth, Calvin Harris recorded the Barons' first hit with a single up the middle. In his third start of the season, the former Clemson Tiger and Opening Day starter worked a season-high 5.2 innings, allowing no runs on two hits with one walk and four strikeouts. The win marked the first victory by a Rocket City starting pitcher this season.

Rocket City added two more runs in the seventh, as Coll delivered an RBI double and Lugo followed with an RBI single to extend the lead to 11-0.

Leonard Garcia covered the next 2.0 innings, and Birmingham broke through in the eighth to avoid the shutout. Rikuu Nishida drove in a run with a groundout, and Braden Montgomery added a sacrifice fly to make it 11-2.

Aneurys Zabala closed out the game with 1.1 hitless innings, walking one and striking out one to secure Rocket City's fifth win of the season.

Gobbel's 4-for-5 performance marked his second career four-hit game, finishing just a triple shy of the cycle. Calabrese went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run, three runs scored, and three RBIs. Coll finished 2-for-4 with two RBIs and has now reached safely in all 10 of his appearances this season. Lugo went 1-for-3 with two walks and currently ranks second in the Southern League with a .385 batting average.

The Trash Pandas and Barons will meet again on Thursday night for game three of the six-game set. The pitching matchup features RHP Joel Hurtado (0-0, 5.10) for the Trash Pandas opposite RHP Connor McCullough (0-0, 1.50) for Birmingham.

Thursday's Promotions:

Throwback Thursday: The revamped Thursdays at Toyota Field in 2026 now include live music with County Line Band rocking the Rock Porch in right field from 5:00 pm to 6:30. On the field, the Pandas rock the retro pinstriped jerseys.

$3 Domestic Draft Beer: Each Thursday this season also includes $3 domestic drafts (Bud Light, Coors Light, Yuengling, Budweiser in the Bullpen Bar, and Budweiser and Yuengling in the Rock Porch).

Golf Night: Presented by the Huntsville Country Club, golf enthusiasts will want to check out on-site vendors and other golf-themed promotions. Every golf outing needs a great drink, so fans can enjoy the Trash Panda Transfusion Cocktail made with Tito's Vodka, Grape Gatorade, Lime Juice, and Ginger Ale in the 3 rd Base Bar, Rock Porch, and SportsMed Stadium Club.







Southern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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