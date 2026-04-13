Angels' 2025 7th Round Pick Lucas Mahlstedt Joins Trash Pandas

Published on April 13, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, AL - The Angels announced on Monday the following roster moves prior to Tuesday's 6:05 pm CT series opener against the Birmingham Barons at Toyota Field. RHP Roman Phansalkar was given his unconditional release by the Angels, and RHP Lucas Mahlstedt (MALL-sted) was transferred to Rocket City from High-A Tri-City.

Mahlstedt, 23, a native of Ormond Beach, FL, was selected by the Angels in the seventh round of the 2025 Draft out of Clemson. In his first two professional appearances with Tri-City, he has allowed two runs on four hits over 2.2 innings, striking out seven without issuing a walk. The sidearmer picked up his first professional save on April 4 against Vancouver, working a perfect ninth inning with two strikeouts. In his most recent outing, he ran into some tough luck and allowed two runs, though all five outs he recorded came via strikeout.

Mahlstedt had a standout collegiate career at Clemson, where he became one of the most dominant relievers in the country. The right-hander, who was the first Clemson player drafted by the Angels since current Rocket City starter Austin Gordon in 2024, did not pitch in affiliated ball following the 2025 draft but arrives with elite credentials. In his final season at Clemson, Mahlstedt ranked third nationally with 15 saves-tying a Clemson single-season record-while earning First-Team All-America honors. He posted a 4-1 record with a 3.00 ERA and 61 strikeouts to just eight walks across 48.0 innings, becoming the first Clemson reliever to earn First-Team All-America recognition since 2016.

Known for his sidearm delivery, Mahlstedt compiled an impressive four-year college career between Wofford University (Spartanburg, SC) and Clemson, going 17-5 with 22 saves and 197 strikeouts in 216.1 innings. As a Tiger, he recorded 100 strikeouts against just 23 walks and ranked among the program's all-time leaders in strikeout-to-walk ratio and saves. In 2025, he was a finalist for the NCBWA Stopper of the Year Award and a semifinalist for both the Dick Howser Trophy and the National Pitcher of the Year. Off the field, Mahlstedt excelled academically, graduating with a degree in physics and becoming the first player in Clemson history to earn All-America honors both on the field and in the classroom in the same year.

The Trash Pandas return to Madison on Tuesday night to begin a six-game homestand against the White Sox affiliate Birmingham Barons. The first pitch is set for 6:05 pm CT at Toyota Field with RHP Ryan Costeiu (0-0, 8.31) starting for Rocket City, while the Barons have yet to announce their starter. Fans can follow the action with Josh Caray on 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2, or LISTEN LIVE HERE.

Tuesday's Promotions

Zach Neto Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,000 adults, 18 or older, will get a Zach Neto Replica Jersey presented by Storm Guard Roofing. One lucky fan will win a signed jersey!

Tito's Tail Waggin' Tuesday: Bring your four-legged best friend to the ballpark on Tail Waggin' Tuesdays! Fans with dogs are welcome to enjoy the game in Sections 1 and 2 or out on the grass berm, and a pup cup from Sweet Space. While pups don't need a ticket, we kindly ask for a $1 donation per dog upon entry, with all proceeds benefiting Dylan's Dogs for Diabetes. All dogs must enter through the Pepsi Gate with a completed waiver and remain on a leash throughout the game.

Dance Night: The Trash Pandas welcome the Rocket City Twirlers, The Dance Company Inc., Inspire Dance Studio, and Heidi Knight School of Dance - Darby's Dancers to Toyota Field for performances before the game.







Southern League Stories from April 13, 2026

Angels' 2025 7th Round Pick Lucas Mahlstedt Joins Trash Pandas - Rocket City Trash Pandas

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