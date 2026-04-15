Game Info: April 15 vs. Birmingham: 11:05 AM: Toyota Field

Published on April 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







Wednesday, April 15, 2026 - 11:05 AM CT - Toyota Field - Madison, AL

Matchup | Rocket City Trash Pandas (4-6) vs. Birmingham Barons (4-6)

Pitching Matchup: RHP Austin Gordon (0-0, 6.48) vs. LHP Lucas Gordon (0-1, 6.52)

TV/Radio: WAAY-TV Ch. 31.2, MiLB.TV, Bally Live, (WATCH) - 97.7 ESPN The Zone (WZZN-FM), Talk Radio 97.7 FM HD-2 (LISTEN)

Today's Promotions:

Education Day: The Trash Pandas welcome kids from all across the Tennessee Valley with a special matinee 11:05 am first pitch, presented by Alabama Family Central.

Jackie Robinson Day: The Trash Pandas will celebrate the life and legacy of Jackie Robinson as all of baseball pauses to remember his impact on the game.

Warfighter Wednesday: The Trash Pandas team up with Blue Origin and partners like Vet Tix to honor service members, veterans, and first responders. Fans and businesses can get involved by purchasing group ticket packages or donating tickets through Vet Tix to help those who serve enjoy a night at the ballpark.

Featured Food Item of the Homestand: The 6-4-3 Buffalo Chicken Nachos at All-Stars (3B side). The nachos are topped with buffalo chicken, queso, chopped bacon, crispy onion straws, and drizzled with ranch.

Eat Your Opponent Dog: Dixie Dugout Dog located at Sprocket's Grille - a Chicago dog with a twist that includes a toasted bun, a footlong hot dog with mustard, relish, sport peppers, tomatoes, and a pickle.

Featured Cocktail of the Homestand: Slugger Smash featuring Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum, orange juice, cranberry juice, and a splash of lime.







Southern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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