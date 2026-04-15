Columbus Crushes Biloxi in Historic Education Day Win, 7-3

Published on April 15, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







COLUMBUS, Ga. - The Columbus Clingstones (6-5) responded in explosive fashion after dropping game one, defeating the Biloxi Shuckers (6-5), 7-3, in the club's first-ever Education Day game at Synovus Park.

Decisive Plays: Columbus jumped out to an early lead on a first-inning solo home run from Lizandro Espinoza (3), his second in as many games, and the offense didn't slow down. Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. (1) added a solo homer in the second inning, followed by a two-run blast to straightaway center from Adam Zebrowski (2) in the third to extend the lead. Biloxi got on the board in the fourth inning on a solo home run from Jesús Made (2).

The Clingstones added two more runs in the fifth inning by working counts, capitalizing on Biloxi errors, and executing small ball. Luke Waddell (2) capped the scoring for Columbus with a solo home run, the club's fourth of the game. Biloxi pushed across two runs in the eighth inning but left two runners in scoring position in the ninth as the Clingstones closed out the win.

Key Contributors: Owen Murphy (W, 1-0) turned in a strong outing, allowing one run on two hits over 5.0 innings with four strikeouts, earning his first Double-A win. Espinoza (1-for-4, HR, RBI), Kilpatrick Jr. (1-for-4, HR, RBI), Zebrowski (1-for-3, HR, 2 RBI), and Waddell (3-for-4, 2B, HR, RBI) each homered in the victory. Columbus is now averaging 5.9 runs per game through the first 11 games of the 2026 season.

Notable: Columbus recorded its first four-home run game in franchise history. The Clingstones move back above .500 for the second time this season and the third time in club history. The first instance came 365 days ago (4/15/25) in a 3-0 win over Pensacola in the inaugural home opener.

Next Game (Thursday, April 16): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 7:06 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 6:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 15, 2026

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