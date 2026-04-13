Columbus Outlasts Montgomery 13-12 in Record-Setting Day

Published on April 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Columbus Clingstones News Release







MONTGOMERY, AL. - The Columbus Clingstones (5-4) overcame an early 4-0 deficit, led by as much as five runs, and then had to hold on to win 13-12 in 10 innings over the Montgomery Biscuits (3-5) on Sunday afternoon at DABOS Park. Columbus won the series 5-1.

Decisive Plays: Montgomery stormed out to a 4-0 lead by the end of the second inning before a solo home run from Luke Waddell (1) in the third inning set off an avalanche of scoring for the Clingstones. A seven-run fourth inning that featured a two-run home run from Jordan Groshans (2) and a three-run double from David McCabe pushed the Stones ahead 8-4. Montgomery began to eat into the lead with a three-run fifth inning and tied the game with a run each in the sixth and seventh frames.

Waddell put the Clingstones back ahead with an RBI double in the eighth inning as Columbus took a 10-9 lead. Down to their last out, Biscuits' pinch-hitter Austin Overn tied the game with an RBI triple. Columbus went back ahead again with an RBI double from Ambioris Tavarez and added two more runs on RBIs from Kevin Kilpatrick Jr. and McCabe to lead 13-10. Montgomery scored on an RBI triple from Xavier Isaac and a sacrifice fly from Kenny Piper to make it 13-12, but Samuel Strickland (S, 1) struck out Brayden Taylor to end a marathon series finale.

Key Contributors: McCabe (2-for-5, 2B, 4 RBI) had a game-high in RBIs while Waddell (2-for-4, 2B, HR, 3 RBI), Groshans (1-for-6, HR, 2 RBI) and Ethan Workinger (3-for-5, HR, RBI) all recorded home runs. For Montgomery, Mac Horvath, Cooper Kinney, Jhon Diaz, and Isaac all hit home runs.

Notable: Columbus tied its single-game record for home runs (3) and runs (13) and set a new record for most runs in an inning (7). Columbus has reached a five-game winning streak for the third time in club history. Columbus recorded 10 home runs during the series, the second-most among Double-A clubs. The 25 combined runs on Sunday were the most in a Southern League game since Columbus and Pensacola combined for 25 on July 9, 2025. Columbus improves to a game above .500 for the first time since the club was 5-4 following a 3-0 shutout win over Pensacola on April 15, 2025.

Next Game (Tuesday, April 14): Columbus vs. Biloxi, 6:05 p.m. at Synovus Park. Radio Broadcast: 5:50 p.m. on SportsVisions 92.1 FM. Stream: Bally Sports Live.







Southern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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