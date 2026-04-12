O'Rae Extends Hit Streak to Eight, Shuckers Drop Series Finale to Blue Wahoos

Published on April 12, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Dylan O'Rae of the Biloxi Shuckers

(Biloxi Shuckers) Dylan O'Rae of the Biloxi Shuckers(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - The Biloxi Shuckers (5-4) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (2-6), 4-2, in the series final on Sunday at Keesler Federal Park. Despite the loss, the Shuckers earned a 4-2 series win, their first of the season. The Shuckers also recorded three stolen bases, recording 24 across the six-game series.

The Shuckers fell behind in the first inning when Dillon Lewis brought home a run on an RBI single, making it 1-0. Mike Boeve tied the game in the bottom of the inning with an RBI groundout to second. Pensacola retook the lead in the fifth when a double play brought home Emaarion Boyd and made it 4-2 with a two-RBI single from Gage Miller in the sixth. Jesús Made extended his hit streak to seven games and made it 4-2 with an RBI single into right.

Kade Bragg (1-0) took the win for Pensacola while Jaron DeBerry (1-1) took the loss. Samuel Vásquez earned his second save of the season. Despite the loss, DeBerry allowed two runs and struck out four over 5.0 innings, bringing his total to 11 strikeouts over 10.0 innings across his first two starts. At the plate, Dylan O'Rae (2-for-4) recorded the lone multi-hit performance for the Shuckers. Jesús Made (1-for-3) and Blake Burke (1-for-2) each extended their hit streaks to seven consecutive games.

After an off-day, the Shuckers will begin a six-game road trip against the Columbus Clingstones at Synovus Park on Tuesday night. First pitch is scheduled for 5:05 p.m. Coverage begins at 4:45 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 12, 2026

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