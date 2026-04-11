Made Records Third Multi-Hit Performance, Shuckers Fall to Blue Wahoos

Published on April 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release









Biloxi Shuckers' Jesús Made at bat

(Biloxi Shuckers) Biloxi Shuckers' Jesús Made at bat(Biloxi Shuckers)

BILOXI, MS - Despite a furious comeback after falling behind 5-0, the Biloxi Shuckers (4-3) fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (1-5), 5-4, at Keesler Federal Park on Friday night. The loss snapped the Shuckers' three-game win streak.

The Blue Wahoos struck first in the second, coming on an error with the bases loaded that allowed Ian Lewis. Jr. to score from third and a two-RBI single from Gage Miller, making it 3-0. The Blue Wahoos then extended the lead to 5-0 with an RBI groundout from Michael Snyder in the third and a sacrifice fly from Fenwick Trimble in the fourth. The Shuckers comeback started in the bottom of the fourth with an RBI groundout from Mike Boeve and an RBI single from Matthew Wood, making it 5-2. An RBI single from Jesús Made and a bases-loaded RBI walk from Wood in the fifth made it 5-4. In the ninth, the Shuckers loaded the bases with one out, but Blue Wahoos reliever Samuel Vásquez stranded three with a strikeout and a groundout to first, ending the comeback.

At the plate, Jesús Made (2-for-5) and Jheremy Vargas (2-for-3) each recorded multi-hit performances. Kay-Lan Nicasia also recorded his first Double-A hit, a one-out single to left in the ninth. Out of the bullpen, Tanner Gillis retired 14 straight batters to begin his outing, and retired 15 of 16 batters across 5.0 shutout innings in relief. Luis Palacios (1-0) earned the win while Bishop Letson (0-2) took the loss. Samuel Vásquez earned his first save of the season.

The series continues on Saturday, with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Keesler Federal Park. Tyson Hardin (0-1, 15.00) is set to start for the Shuckers against Karson Milbrandt (0-0, 1.93) for the Blue Wahoos. The first Giveaway Saturday gives fans a chance to swing into spring with Golf Night at the ballpark. The first 1,000 fans will receive a Shuckers green-and-gold Masters-themed hat presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union. Speciality food items include a Pimento Grilled Cheese Sandwich at Catch of the Game and the 19th hole cocktail at the Corona Premier Tiki Bar, Sandbar and the Kloud 7 Yacht Club. Coverage begins at 5:45 p.m. with the on-deck show on the Biloxi Shuckers Radio Network and The Hype 100.9.

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.

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Southern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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