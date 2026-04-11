Heart of a Shucker Community Fund Announces Donation to Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi

Published on April 10, 2026 under Southern League (SL)

Biloxi Shuckers News Release







BILOXI, MS - The Heart of a Shucker Community Fund, created in partnership with the Biloxi Shuckers and the Gulf Coast Community Foundation, announced a donation to Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi prior to the Biloxi Shuckers' games on Friday night against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

"The generosity of the Biloxi Shuckers is more than a donation- it's an investment in compassion. Their support helps visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi continue bringing comfort, connection, and healing through the human-animal bond, and we are excited about the future partnership we're building together to serve our community," said Board Member Donna Strickland.

The organization brings together pet therapy group members to visit hospitals, nursing homes, physical rehabilitation and hospice centers to provide comfort, connection, and emotional support through certified therapy dogs. They also visit libraries, schools, colleges, universities, and special events- where their therapy dogs truly make a meaningful difference in people's lives

"It's a thrill to be able to partner with Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi," said Shuckers Community Development Manager David Blackwell. "They do a wonderful job training their therapy dogs and volunteers to make a true difference in the lives of those that need it most and in such an incredibly creative way. Barqs and Shuck will be going through the certification process as soon as they're able and several of our staff will become volunteers to support their mission."

Fans can save up to 50% off day-of-game pricing by securing their 2026 season membership. Season Memberships, Mini Plans and group outings are available now by visiting biloxishuckers.com, the ballpark offices and by calling (228) 233-3465. Fans can also receive more information regarding the full promotion schedule and single-game tickets on the Shuckers website.







Southern League Stories from April 10, 2026

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